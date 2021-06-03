Getting the vaccine at BYU-I

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendation for people who have received all doses of vaccination for COVID-19 on May 13.

According to the CDC’s website, fully vaccinated people can “resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

In an email sent by BYU-Idaho, they asked students and employees to continue to follow the protocols in place. The University is encouraging students to practice guidelines and to get vaccinated.

“The SHC (Student Health Center) staff actively promote patients receiving the vaccine not only at our clinic but wherever is most convenient for them,” said Health Services Director, Shaun Orr.

BYU-I currently offers the Moderna vaccine, which is available to anyone ages 18 and older. Students, student dependents and campus employees who would like to get the vaccine from the University can schedule an appointment with the Student Health Center either in person or by calling 208-496-9330.

Students can also get vaccinated at a clinic run by Madison Memorial Hospital next to the Help Desk in the Hyrum Manwaring Center on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will both be available.

“The process to get in was very easy, and I got in and out all in good timing,” said Jonathan Soderquist, a sophomore studying physics. “The school does a great job at making sure everything is safe and it was all free of charge.”

The University will also have clinics on May 26 and May 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the same location.

Walmart Pharmacy offers the Moderna vaccine by appointment. Anyone wanting to sign up for a vaccination appointment can do so by going to Walmart’s website.

Students will need insurance information and personal identification to get vaccinated at any location.

Other locations in Rexburg offering vaccination include: Eastern Idaho Public Health 208-533-3223 or 855-533-3160; Broulim’s Pharmacy (must sign up in person); and Walgreen’s.

Students not in Rexburg can find locations offering vaccination near them at vaccines.gov.