Ghosts roam the forest at night.

The light fell over the tall, evergreen pines, the summer heat leaving with the sun as cold night air swept through the forest, swallowing any lingering warmth.

Massive elk roamed the woods at night. Their hooves snapped twigs; their wide legs rustled bushes. An antelope stood still, frozen, breathing, its dark, wide eyes watching a coyote stalking it over the hill. And the ghosts shifted slowly with the breeze, peering from the shadows of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, silent only because they’re dead.

Caribou City, a town once bustling with the life of men and women fevered with a hunger for gold, burned in the shadow of Caribou Mountain in the summer of 1885. The men, miners, dusted with dirt; the modest woman, with dresses down to their ankles and cleavage to their collarbone, left it all behind. The stables, saloons, post offices, cabins, stores and homes, all burned to ash except for a few buildings, the memories left to die along with those that moved away and never looked back. Their ghosts only lingered to protect what they left behind. Gold.

Caribou Mountain was once one of Idaho’s largest gold rush cities. Men and women from across the country and around the world settled in small mining towns in eastern Idaho with the hope of finding a fortune. Many weren’t disappointed.

The area was dusted with gold. In the 1870s, Edith Graham claimed her father could clean up $1500 in about a month and Albin Linstrom, a miner in the early 1900s, said he saw $3000 worth of gold in one pan at once. According to an inflation calculator, $1500 in the 1870s is worth about $30,800 today. Other mines and districts in Boise produced anywhere from $6 – $16 million worth of gold.

With the rumors of gold in the late 1800s, greed flooded over the mountain, moving into the towns and men’s hearts.

Francis Fuller Victor wrote in the late 1880s, “The miners of Idaho were like quicksilver. A mass of them dropped by in any locality, broke up into individual globules, and ran off after any atom of gold in their vicinity. They stayed nowhere longer than the gold attracted them.”

When the gold dried up, the men moved on, leaving Idaho scattered with abandoned towns and ghosts. Many of the remains of famous mining towns can still be found today, such as Caribou City.

Stories of Caribou Mountain’s Past

Jesse Moore, a young boy who lived near Caribou Mountain, told a story of nine bandits who robbed the entire city of Keenan, the first city to be built on the mountain. They melted through the town, into the homes of families, stealing their gold and belongings.

John Feeney, an Irishman, supposedly had bags of gold dust and when the bandits only found a few ounces. They took a rope, made a noose and slipped it over Feeney’s head, lifting him off the ground until he complied. Then they moved on, slipping into towns rich with gold and leaving them poor and dry.

History and legend claim criminals and mother nature stole the lives of many on the mountain, the earth claiming their bodies but leaving behind their ghosts. Many lives were brought to the mountain for gold, and many were taken away for the same reason.

One of the most famous stories is that of Jesse Fairchilds, known as “Carriboo Jack.” He gave his name and life to the mountain and forest during his search for riches. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the Caribou National Forest was named after Carriboo Jack.

Jack earned his nickname from the tall tales he spun about his time in the Carriboo mine in British Columbia. He said of himself, “I was born in a blizzard snowdrift in the worst damn storm to ever hit Canada. I was bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug, and could whip any grizzly gong before I was thirteen. That’s when I left home.”

Frank Ward’s “Pioneer Reflections” published in the Caribou Country Sun gave an account of Jack’s death. During a hunt, a large grizzly bear entered the vicinity. Jack took lead and while he took the shot that killed the bear, the bear took his life in return.

Other accounts confirmed that Jack was attacked by the grizzly bear near Soda Springs and had been bitten three times on the back, once on the calf, and many times on his arms and hands. Jack was buried in 1870, swallowed by the earth as another one of her victims.

Jack wasn’t the only one who thought he could overcome the wild wilderness in search of gold. The deathly cold winters and vicious grasp of raw, mother nature took the life of Mrs. Crane, her body sinking into a snowbank. Her husband trudged into town, surviving, with the loss of his feet that had to be amputated from the bitter cold.

Another town is said to be the site of an Indian massacre, and even more rumors and legends of murder cling to the dying history of the towns.

Caribou Mountain Today

Legend tells that gold still hides on the mountain today. Families afraid of thieves buried their gold in trenches, only for their gold to be stolen by their fading memory, never to be dug up again. Frightened robbers buried their gold under cedar trees, only for the thirty-pound bars to be lost to the earth.

The area once dusted with gold is dusted with ruins. The buried treasure left alone, waiting, calling. But if you choose to go back to Caribou Mountain in search of buried treasure, be careful of what you see. Gold won’t be the only thing you find.

Ghosts roam the forest at night.

To get to Caribou Mountain, travel south on Highway 20 towards Rigby, Idaho. Turn left onto E 145 Country Line Road, then turn left onto N 55 E and continue south until you hit Keenan City. From here you’ll take National Forest Develop Road 188 to get to the base of the mountain.