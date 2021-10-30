Home News Ghouls' Night out at the BOOtique
Ghouls’ Night out at the BOOtique

By Lily Hill
Hello Fall Photo credit: Lily Hill

On Oct. 29, 2021, Real Deals-Rexburg hosted an after-hours “Ghouls’ Night” shopping event from 6 – 9 p.m. at their store in town.

Six BYU-Idaho students who enrolled in an events management class teamed up with Real Deals-Rexburg to put on this event with various vendors and opportunities to win giveaways. The students wanted to support local businesses through this event and bring the girls of the community together. The vendors are all local businesses, including Nailed It, Native Knot, Flower House West, Decorative Straws, Festive Candles and Summer Field Massage.

One of the biggest features of this event is the Family Crisis Center donations that will be going on throughout the night. Danielle Gardner, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies, and manager of the project, shared information about the Family Crisis Center and its involvement with the event.

“The Family Crisis Center is the domestic violence center that we have here in Rexburg. There are a couple of different locations, ” Gardner said. “There is one in downtown Rexburg, which is super awesome, and it is domestic violence awareness month. Our focus is on domestic violence, and especially we’re focusing on the women that often are more targeted with domestic violence.”

Real Deals is a franchise that opened in 2004 and was founded by a group of sisters. The store in Rexburg has been in operation for about 16 years. It began as a home décor store but has over time reached more of a boutique feel.

“I feel like number one, we are the dream store for women because we sell clothing,” said Stacey Hansen, owner of the Rexburg store. “They like to shop for their home; they like to shop for their closet, so it’s kind of a two-in-one deal.”

Lily Hill
