‘Going Postal’ elevates the status of the mailman

The Department of Theatre at BYU-Idaho opened “Going Postal,” its first production of the semester for students and faculty, on Oct. 20. The last performance will be tonight, Oct. 29. The play was adapted from Terry Pratchett’s original book published in 2004.

“Going Postal” follows Moist von Lipwig, a man about to be hanged under his alias, Albert Spangler. He is then offered a choice: become the new postmaster general of Ankh-Morpork or be hanged. The post office in town has been run down for many years, leaving hundreds of letters undelivered. With help of a fellow postman, Lipwig faces the rival mail company, called Grand Trunk Semaphore Company, and a late-night killer. He also works to win over the heart of Adora Belle Dearheart.

“My favorite part of the show is definitely the main character’s facial expressions; they’re hilarious,” said Vladimir Chavez, a freshman studying English education. “One of my favorite parts is his eyes get all wide, which creates a comedic look. It just makes the play a lot more enjoyable. I feel like humor is very important when making something great.”

The world of “Going Postal” is set in a world very similar to our own. The program shows that Ankh-Morpork corresponds to London toward the 17th or 18th centuries.

“My favorite part was probably the world-building and how they had a world built similar to our own and yet different, as well as the humor in it,” said Madeline Jacobson, a former student who studied humanities. “I would recommend for a good story and a good laugh.”