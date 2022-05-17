Golf season has begun

Students participated in a best-ball event Thursday, May 5 at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg, Idaho.

Students signed up to participate as a team of two. Best-ball tournaments are scored by taking the best score of two participants on each hole.

“You get to meet lots of new people because most of our groups are playing with people they’ve never met,” said Madalynn Coakley, a junior studying chemistry education.

The event was the first of its kind for the spring semester.

In total, 22 teams participated. First place shot 37, second place shot 38 and two teams tied for third with a score of 39.

First, second and third place were all awarded a sleeve of golf balls. First place also received a hat, second place received a water bottle and third place received candy.

