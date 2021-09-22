Got tacos? Taco Bell reopens in Rexburg

At 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, Rexburg’s Taco Bell officially reopened. After nine weeks of construction, Taco Bell has made its comeback with a new, modern interior.

Michael Skaggs, a senior studying elementary education, has been a Taco Bell employee for nine months. Skaggs is excited to be back at the newly renovated location, which he describes as, “basically a brand-new store.”

“I’m assuming I’ll get a lot of people excited in the drive-thru,” Skaggs said. “You’d be surprised at how excited people can be.”

One excited student was Blaire Rahman, a senior studying elementary education, who visited Taco Bell when it opened Monday.

“I love Taco Bell,” Rahman said. “I was kind of bummed at first because it was closed for so long, and I wanted Taco Bell, but we went today, and it was so nice in there!”

Renovations include an expanded and modern dining area and a new kitchen line. The menu includes the classics as well as some new items. Skaggs recommends the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco. As for Rahman, the Crunchwrap Supreme is her favorite.

Steffany King, assistant manager, said that Taco Bell is ready to welcome back customers.

“Welcome to Taco Bell, and enjoy the food,” King said. “We are ready to serve you guys!”

Hours have remained the same, 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.