Grammy-nominated violinist to debut album at BYU-I

By Krysyan Edler
Jenny Oaks Baker will perform her new album, The Redeemer, on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center. Photo credit: Krysyan Edler

Center Stage will host Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and composer Kurt Bestor in their world premiere performance of The Redeemer, Baker’s new album, on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Bestor will conduct an orchestra of musicians from the Rexburg area and the BYU-Idaho Concert Choir, which Eda Ashby, a choral and voice instructor at BYU-I, has been preparing for the concert. Baker’s daughters, Laura and Sarah, will perform alongside their mother, playing the violin and cello.

“I strongly encourage people to come not just because it will be entertaining, but I believe it will be truly inspiring to them,” said Dale Hillier, Center Stage and tours coordinator. “They will leave with even a renewed focus and potentially a stronger testimony of the Savior and His divine mission.”

The performance will take place on the album’s release day. Those in attendance will be the first to hear it. Amy Baldauf, arts performances and tours coordinator, called the music inspiring, and she believes the audience will leave as changed people.

Jenny Oaks Baker will perform music from her new album, The Redeemer, at the BYU-Idaho Center on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.
“Kurt’s music and Jenny’s playing can touch the soul,” Baldauf said. “Truly, the music is absolutely spectacular. This music is so stirring. It’s just really going to be powerful.”

Each song tells an episode of the Savior’s life with a familiar hymn weaved into the music. Voice narration and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ bible videos will introduce the songs and create a multimedia experience that emphasizes the focus of the album: Jesus Christ.

“Both of them have expressed what a privilege it’s been to be a part of this process and really how they’ve seen the Lord’s hand directing the work that they’re going to perform,” Baldauf said.

Hillier began corresponding with Baker about the performance in February. She sent him non-edited cuts of the music that left him inspired. He thinks it’s some of Baker and Bestor’s best work.

Dale Hillier, arts performances and tours coordinator, reached out to Jenny Oaks Baker about performing at BYU-Idaho.
“Things of the spirit sometimes can be best communicated through the arts, particularly music, and I think this is one of those,” Hillier said. “It’s a very strong, powerful, impactful piece.”

Tickets will be sold at the door at the BYU-Idaho Center Ticket Office or can be pre-purchased online and at the Ticket Office in the University Store. They cost $15 for the general public and $10 for students and university employees. The event dress code details can be found on the tickets.

Krysyan Edler
