Group organized to collect donations for Ukraine crisis

Due to the recent tragedy occurring in Ukraine, people all over the world are sending their love and support in whatever way they know how.

Maggie Egan, a senior majoring in professional studies, found a way to show her support as well. She and her sister started an Instagram page titled peacefulprotest_rexburg, and they gathered at Porter Park to accept donations for Ukraine through the charity organizations Sunflower of Peace and Voices of Children.

They were hoping to gather diapers, feminine products, children’s shoes, laundry detergent and winter clothing.

Egan started this group because she wanted to show her support for Ukraine. She and her sister have a friend who was adopted from Ukraine but currently lives in California, and they felt like this was giving her a hug from a distance. Egan has been overwhelmed with the amount of support the community of Rexburg is willing to give.

“I just keep being reminded that people are good,” Egan expressed. “It’s really, really lovely.”

Not only did the event have a place for donations — singers performed Ukrainian hymns and peaceful songs. Throughout the total time they spent at the park, around 70 people came and dropped off donations.

At the end of the event, the remaining individuals took 406 steps together around the park to represent the 406 reported civilian causalities of Ukraine.

“We’ve been talking a lot about how just brave the people in Russia are for protesting,” Egan said. “We’re really just here to spread hope and stand for peace and share relief efforts.”

Anastasia Lysenko, an individual from Ukraine, came to the event to donate and listen to the hymns sung. She expressed how events like this help her feel not alone and that people care.

“I’m just grateful for the support and especially singing hymns,” Lysenko said. “It always bring tears to me.”

Egan has also been in touch with artists on campus who are donating their artwork for her to put on shirts and hats to sell. All of the money from those sales will be going with the donations to the same charity organizations of the event. They plan on organizing other events for people to come and show their support.

For more information and to play a part in helping the citizens of Ukraine, follow their Instagram page.