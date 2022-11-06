Home Projects Halloween season brings all the freaks and geeks out to play —...
Halloween season brings all the freaks and geeks out to play — more tricking than treating

By Chester Chan
Photo credit: Chester Chan

Who let the dogs out?

“Animal Control Officer responded to 3 dogs fighting and acting aggressively toward people. Animal Control Officer and Patrol Officers arrived to get the dogs contained and taken to the Animal Shelter. Owners of the dogs were given a citation for dogs at large and were returned to the owners.”

About time to start a true crime podcast in Rexburg

“Police responded to a residence where the resident believed someone had entered their home who did not have access. When Police arrived they searched the home of the tenant and found the apartment to be unoccupied and untampered with. The tenant advised the Police that there did not appear to be anything missing from the residence. Police have documented this incident in case there are others that are similar. Police will increase their presence in the area.”

Excuse me, you can’t dirt bike here

“A Reporting Party has requested a Police report concerning two college-aged males. The males were riding electric dirt bikes on Campus properties. Campus security did not approve of the matter and advised the Police that they wanted a paper trail for the two individuals instead of trespassing the individuals. The individuals did not cause damage to any property and were cooperative.”

It’s OK to be sad sometimes

“Police were requested to check on an individual who was feeling down. Police checked on the individual who was surprised law enforcement was contacted. The individual was not suicidal at all. Not a threat to themselves or others and was just having a bad day. Police spoke with the individual and cleared them.”

Go home, the party’s over

“Police responded to a report of a male individual refusing to leave an apartment clubhouse at the instruction of the apartment manager. Police spoke with the male who admitted to being asked to leave 10-12 times. The male was issued a misdemeanor citation for criminal trespass.”

