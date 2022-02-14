Hands Program gives students unique opportunity to connect with the disability community

Every Wednesday from 7-8 p.m., students meet together in Gordon B. Hinkley Building 286 with their friends for the Hands Program, a student-run volunteer organization, which has become a staple in the schedule of many who attend BYU-Idaho.

Hands is one of the special needs programs found here on campus. It has been bringing together those with specific disabilities within the community and students of all backgrounds since 2014.

Activities are centered around creating fun and simple crafts which provide an opportunity to meet new people and spend time with special needs friends.

The evening begins with an ice breaker and, on occasion, a Disney movie musical number with a choreographed dance from a few of the friends. After that, the craft-making begins and participants can socialize and spend the rest of the hour working together.

Kayla Sierra, manager of Hands and a senior majoring in therapeutic recreation, feels incredibly passionate about the program.

“Hands has helped me to know this is what I want to do in this life,” Sierra said. “Planning the activities and hanging out with our friends has been so fun. They are the greatest people and to be able to bring joy to them brightens my day.”

Sierra also explained that every month they host a larger activity usually themed around a holiday. This month is the Valentine’s Day party which will be on Feb. 10 from 7-8 p.m in Hinckley 287.

Many of the volunteers attend regularly, such as Kobe Kennerley, a junior studying social work.

“It has helped me forget about myself,” said Kennerley. “I can get caught up in the hustle and bustle of college life, but this helps me forget and just serve them. It’s transforming. It changes you. It changes me in ways that I can’t explain. I’m a little kinder, more loving, more understanding of other people,”

Rachel Thompson, one of the coordinators over the Hands and Life Skills programs, expressed that they are always looking for volunteers to come, no matter their major.

There are three other programs involving those with special abilities that are also open to all students. On Mondays and Wednesdays, there are adaptive P.E. classes from 3:15-4:15 p.m. Classes on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. feature life skills. Institute is on Mondays from 4:30-5 p.m.

For those interested in attending Hands and other related programs, volunteers are asked to sign up on the I-belong app or on the website.