Today marks the 154th year of Canada’s independence from Great Britain. Until 1982 Canada celebrated Dominion Day. The day was later renamed Canada Day. Unlike the American Declaration of Independence that led to a bloody revolution, Canada’s history is less bloody and not filled with wars.

According to National Today “On July 1, 1867, the British Parliament brought the British North America Act into effect, leading to the creation of an independent Canada. The territories within the dominion consisted of Upper and Lower Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. Through this act, Canada was divided into Quebec and Ontario, allowing provisions for neighboring colonies to join in the future. This is how present-day Canada came into formation.”

The celebration for Canada Day is similar to Independence Day.

“Lots of BBQs, parades, carnivals, fireworks, music/ dance shows dressing in red and white with stickers and temporary tattoos, etc,” said Chelsea Buchanan, a junior studying biomedical sciences and a Canadian native.

Canadians also have certain foods they eat during the celebration.

“Growing up we celebrated by eating our favorite food (such as) perogies, all-dressed chips, poutine, and Canadian chocolate and contacted family members throughout Canada,” said Angela Bradt, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies and a Canadian native.

Canadians and Americans both celebrate their patriotism for their country similarly, with maybe a few exceptions.

Buchanan’s hometown, Nanaimo, started bathtub races which she describes as “ a boat race that began with people racing across the stretch of ocean between Nanaimo and Vancouver in bathtubs. It’s definitely evolved since then, but the boats still seem to be made of unconventional items even to this day.”

However, you celebrate, whether it be BBQs or bathtub racing, happy Canada Day!