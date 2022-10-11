Hemming Village kicks off the spooky season with Halloween decorations

For students at BYU-Idaho and members of the Rexburg community, the decorations in Hemming Village are a way to get into the Halloween spirit.

Spooky decorations are up and ready for visitors all through the month of October. Bring a camera and a smile to get ready for photo opportunities. All those who drive, walk or scooter down the road can enjoy some spooky fun with everything the street has to offer.

Decorations can be found lining the street from the front of the Cedars apartments all the way down to Five Guys and Deseret Book.

Keep an eye out for the many pun-filled headstones that read, “Here lies Noah Scape,” “Ouch you’re standing on my head” and much more.

“Whenever I go donate plasma, I like to look at the tombstones and see the funny puns,” said Joseph Norris, a senior studying psychology. “I always notice something new.”

Tombstones are not the only thing to look for. The jack-o-lantern arch, the superheroes at the Hocus Pocus arch, skeletons, lanterns and pumpkins can also be found.

Anja Cajigas, a junior studying English education, has seen the decorations change and grow throughout her years at BYU-I.

“I think that this street in particular tries really hard to be festive and to make things fun for the tenants here and for the community as a whole,” Cajigas said.

The decorations also provide an opportunity for members of the community to visit local shops in Hemming Village. You can grab frozen yogurt from Kiwi Loco on a warm day or hot cocoa from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on a cold one.

Come enjoy everything the Hemming Village decorations have to offer.

More information can be found on the Hemming Village website.