Here’s the Fall Semester 2021 IBC line up

The Integrated Business Core companies have launched for the Fall 2021 Semester. These students put their heads together to create businesses from scratch and gain experience as entrepreneurs.

Spirit of Wicks

The Spirit of Wicks sells handcrafted candles and include a personalized playlist link at the bottom of each candle. After purchasing, one can tap the phone to the bottom of the jar to see the playlist created to go along with each scent. The best way to follow their journey would be checking out their website and Instagram.

Outlandish Apparel

“We have a Build-A-Bear type of experience,” said Josh Johns, a senior studying business management and one of the creators of Outlandish Apparel. “You get to pick out a hoodie or crew neck and customize it.”

The customer can choose between 15 custom designs that will be pressed onto the hoodie or crew neck. In only three minutes or less, the customer has their own one-of-a-kind sweater. The designs rotate weekly, so it is important to stay up to date with what styles they are featuring through their website and Instagram.

Cozy Co.

With cold weather predicted to hit Rexburg soon, Cozy Co. has got BYU-Idaho covered with hand warmers and heat packs. Each product is handmade by the 19 students who run the company. After purchasing, one can heat it up in the microwave and stick the pack in their coat pocket as they walk to class or head on adventures with friends. Different fabrics and scents are available on their website and Instagram.

Fit Check Apparel

Rexburg truly has a lingo of its own. Fit Check Apparel celebrates the quirkiness by sticking those iconic phrases on T-shirts. According to the Fit Check website, the students gathered together and figured out they all have one major thing in common: Rexburg. They realized that they had similar experiences because of this college town and encourage students to connect together based off of their shared experiences. A variety of colors and phrases are available on their website and Instagram.

Remember When

Remember When aims to find the cure to “Rexburg Boredom Culture”. They created mystery card packs and journals that have different activities and themes to choose from so students can find things to do throughout the semester. More information is available on the Remember When website and Instagram.

Waypoint

“We make high quality landmark hoodies,” said Jacob Walker, a senior studying business management and one of the creators of Waypoint. “We try to connect people to their homes and different vacations they’ve been on.”

The company encourages their customers to “Wear The World” and to go see new places around the country. New designs are coming out each week and are available through their website and Instagram page.

Parks and Rex

According to Parks and Rex website, “Our business fosters a community for outdoor recreation lovers to explore. Parks and Rex isn’t just a T-shirt company, it’s an experience.”

Parks and Rex encourages students and locals to explore the outdoors, especially with all of the local nature surrounding Rexburg. They sell apparel inspired by the national parks and worked alongside a local artist to design the long sleeves and t-shirts. More information and designs are available on their Instagram.

Funky Monkey Thrift

The Funky Monkey Thrift purpose statement says, “We strive to promote confidence by providing second hand apparel through a culture of self expression.” Since it is a thrift store, there is only one of each item so follow along on Instagram and their website to get the first look.

The IBC program helps students gain skills, experience and attributes that will help in the work force. It encourages students to pursue their passions and turn them into professions.

“I’ve been doing IBC for a while,” said Grace King, a senior studying business management. “It’s fun watching the businesses grow and see all the time and effort.”

The IBC students will sell until the end of fall semester.