Here’s the new solution to ‘Chap’d’ lips this winter

As the whipping winds of Rexburg hit students on their way to class, many catch themselves biting their lips and trying their best to avoid the rough and bitter cold.

Chap’d, a winter 2022 Integrated Business Core company, provides a solution to eliminate this issue.

“Everyone needs chapstick up here in Idaho and we thought it would be a good option,” said Stanley Ballif, a senior studying business management and member of the Chap’d team.

Chap’d sells in the north entrance of the BYU-Idaho Center weekdays from 11 a.m until 2 p.m. They are also available for purchase online.

These homemade lip balms are created with ingredients that naturally heal cracked lips. Each chapstick has a base of beeswax, coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E oil.

To create the four different flavors, they use various essential oils. The flavors available are grapefruit, vanilla, mint and vanilla mint.

According to the company purpose statement, “We want to change this market and create lip balms that are clean and natural by using only the best ingredients.”

Since the cold weather can be damaging to lips, Chap’d firmly believes that chapstick made with quality and organic ingredients is going to make all the difference for students this winter.

“It’s handcrafted, locally made and there’s no fillers and bad chemicals,” said Stockton Heiner, a senior studying business management and one of the members of the Chap’d team. “Everything that’s in there is there for a reason.”

Currently, they sell chapsticks and lip scrubs. They are hoping to add cologne to their lineup later in the semester.

Chap’d will regularly update their Instagram with information, sales and events.