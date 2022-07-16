Home Campus Here’s what visitors for graduation need to know
Here’s what visitors for graduation need to know

By Katie Card
Graduating students gather for Commencement Services. Image credit: BYU-Idaho

Graduation events are happening at BYU-Idaho on July 20, and with that means hordes of friends and families coming to support the seniors.

Here is what any visitor looking to enjoy graduation to its fullest needs to know.

Official events

BYU-I has two official graduation events, commencement and convocation.

According to BYU-I’s website, “Commencement is a gathering of all graduates where attendees receive counsel and recognition from the University President, a member of the Board of Trustees, or its designee, and other guests.”

The event begins at 6 p.m., but attendees should be seated by 5:30 p.m.

Attendees need to be sure to get a ticket from the graduating student they’re coming to support. Each student can order eight free tickets online but can obtain more by contacting the ticket office.

There will also be a live stream of commencement for anyone unable to attend in person.

During convocation, students graduating with associate’s and bachelor’s degrees will walk across the stage, have their names read and receive their diploma cover. Actual diplomas will be mailed to qualifying students after the end of the semester.

Each college will hold a different convocation ceremony. Details of where and when each ceremony will be held as well as links to live streams for each ceremony can be found on BYU-I’s website.

Where to celebrate

Although it’s always an option to eat ramen in their crowded apartment, most graduating students enjoy taking their families and friends out to eat to celebrate, and Rexburg has no shortage of options.

Da Pineapple Grill

This colorful restaurant specializes in Hawaiian, sushi and Asian fusion.

“It’s delicious, everything about it is delicious,” said Ben Geddes, a senior studying accounting. “It’s a good price. The hours are stupid, but you’ve gotta go. You want sushi? Bam, it’s good. You want other stuff? Bam, it’s good.”

Geddes’ favorite dish is the bento plate, which is a good option for anyone who wants to try a little bit of everything. It includes teriyaki chicken, gyoza, sushi, shrimp tempura and tempura vegetables.

Kiwi Loco

Kiwi Loco is a great place to go if you’re looking to enjoy a frozen treat in this hot weather. The frozen yogurt shop is a walkable distance from campus, open late and allows you to fully customize your flavors, toppings and amount.

The Hickory

Popular dishes at the Hickory include brisket, pulled pork, ribs and other types of flavorful meat. The decor features plenty of wood, warm lighting and some decorative animal skulls.

“Because I like barbecue,” said Tiffany Ewell, a senior studying elementary education, when asked why she likes to eat there. “They have really good fried pickles and a fun atmosphere. And it’s not too expensive.”

Red 8

Red 8 is a new Asian restaurant only about 1 1/2 miles from BYU-I. The menu includes a wide variety of classic Asian dishes and sushi rolls, including the fan favorite Yellowstone roll.

Most of the seating is comfy booths and some offer a view of chefs making sushi rolls.

Check out Scroll’s article on the restaurant for more information.

Katie Card
