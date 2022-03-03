Here’s what you missed from the State of the Union

President Joe Biden spoke Mar. 1 from the U.S. Capitol to Congress and the nation on issues plaguing America and the world.

Invasion of Ukraine

He opened his speech with a plan to support Ukrainians as Russia continues to invade Ukraine. Biden praised their fearlessness, their courage and their determination.

“He (Vladimir Putin) thought he could roll into Ukraine, and the world would roll over,” Biden said. “Instead, he met a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.”

Biden criticized Putin, labelling the invasion of Ukraine “premeditated and totally unprovoked.” He outlined how the United States and other countries belonging to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have worked to isolate and slow down Putin by enforcing severe economic sanctions. He weakened their power by cutting off Russia’s largest banks from the international financial system, “choking Russia’s access to technology” and closing American airspace from Russian flights. The United States Department of Justice is assembling a task force to investigate Russian oligarchs.

“Together with our allies, we are providing support to the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom,” Biden said. “Military assistance. Economic assistance. Humanitarian assistance.”

The president clarified his motivation of sending troops to Ukraine in addition to donating over 1 billion to Ukrainian people and their army.

“Our forces are not engaged and will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine,” Biden said. “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west. The United States and our allies will defend every inch of territory that is NATO territory with the full force of our collective power. Every single inch.”

While the future seemed uncertain, Biden reassured the American people.

“When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” Biden said.

The future of COVID-19

President Biden shifted his remarks to the future of the coronavirus in America. Last Friday, the Center Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new guideline for mask wearing.

“For more than two years, COVID-19 has impacted every decision in our lives and the life of the nation,” Biden said. “And I know you’re tired, frustrated and exhausted. But I also know this. Because of the progress we’ve made, because of your resilience and the tools we have, tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines.”

The president provided four steps for the country to follow as we continue to conquer coronavirus. First, “stay protected with vaccines and treatments.” Second, “we must prepare for new variants.” Third, “end the shutdown of schools and businesses.” Fourth, “continue vaccinating the world.”

“Let’s use this moment to reset,” Biden said. “Let’s stop looking at COVID-19 as a partisan dividing line and see it for what it is: A God-awful disease.”

Fighting inflation and the national debt

Biden proposed three courses of action to fight inflation and lower costs and lower the federal deficit.

First, “cut the cost of prescription drugs.” Second, “cut energy costs for families an average of $500 a year by combatting climate change.” Third, “cut the cost of child care.”

He proposed the goal to cut the deficit in half. If accomplished, Biden will be the only president ever to cut the deficit by more than one trillion dollars in a single year. In order to accomplish this, Biden announced a crackdown on companies overcharging American businesses and consumers by demanding more competition between companies.

“I’m a capitalist, but capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism,” Biden said. “It’s exploitation and it drives up prices. When corporations don’t have to compete, their profits go up, your prices go up, and small businesses and family farmers and ranchers go under.”

Unity and bipartisanship

According to the State of the Union address, Biden passed eighty laws with bipartisanship support in Congress during 2021 ranging from preventing hate crimes to reforming the military. Biden called for Republicans and Democrats to band together and accomplish his Unity Agenda.

His Unity Agenda consists of four prongs. First, beat the opioid epidemic. Second, addressing mental health especially in children. Third, supporting our veterans. Fourth, ending cancer as we know it.

While the Unity Agenda seems ambitious, Biden remains optimistic.

“Americans have debated great questions amid great strife, and have done great things,” Biden said. “We have fought for freedom, expanded liberty, defeated totalitarianism and terror. And built the strongest, freest, and most prosperous nation the world has ever known. Now is the hour. Our moment of responsibility. Our test of resolve and conscience, of history itself. It is in this moment that our character is formed. Our purpose is found. Our future is forged. Well I know this nation. We will meet the test.”