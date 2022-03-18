Homeless but not hopeless

Center for Hope, a non-profit organization, organizes addiction and mental health recovery support for adults.

Center for Hope organized a homelessness fair on March 22 to build safety and support for the homeless population in Idaho.

Andra Hansen, a professor in the Communication Department is the organizer for the event. Hansen works for VOICE Advocacy and worked with the Center for Hope to organize this homelessness event.

“The issue of homelessness is growing as population growth and housing costs escalate rapidly,” Hansen said. “We want to reduce stigma, cultivate collaboration, gather data/insights and identify next step actions.”

The homelessness fair conducts a community conversation for members of the public and a resource fair in Idaho Falls Downtown Event Centre. The resource fair will take place from 5-6 p.m. and the community conversation will be afterward from 7-9 p.m.

The resource fair will have shelter, housing, food and clothing providers present. Addiction and recovery resources will be available along with healthcare resources. Police and first responders will be present during the fair.

The community conversation will have three roundtable topics. The first will focus on urgent needs, stabilization and growth. The second will emphasize police, safety and support. And the third will tackle issues on addiction, resources and recovery.

Hansen urges the student population of BYU-Idaho to come forward and help out with the event.

“Students can volunteer at the event,” Hansen said. “If they want to get involved with VOICE projects moving forward, we can begin a list for email updates.”

VOICE Advocacy is a nonprofit program that partners with other Idaho organizations to develop collaborative solutions to challenging community problems.

For more information on VOICE Advocacy check out their Facebook or Linkedin to get connected.

The Center for Hope belongs to one of only nine peer-to-peer recovery centers in the state of Idaho.

Andra says that volunteers for this event can learn more on the Center for Hope website, and they can volunteer via this link.