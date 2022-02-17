How to create a floral arrangement

Taylor Mayer holding the base of a bouquet, the greenery. Photo credit: Emma Hyde

Taylor Mayer, a former BYU-Idaho student, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication last fall. For Mayer’s senior project, she created a photography and floral design business called Pretty Poppy Photo and Floral.

Taylor Mayer's camera.
Taylor Mayer’s camera. Photo credit: Emma Hyde

Mayer originally planned to develop a photography business. She is from California and wanted to name her business something that reflected her devotion to her home state. Because California’s state flower is a poppy, Mayer loved the idea of using “Poppy” in her business venture. Pretty Poppy Photo and Floral was the result.

Flower presses, stickers, and ornaments, created by Taylor Mayer.
Flower presses, stickers, and ornaments, created by Taylor Mayer. Photo credit: Emma Hyde

Mayer recently was featured in the Be My Valentine POPUP SHOP event in Rexburg. She sold pressed flowers, stickers and ornaments. She also gave a step by step tutorial on the how to create a floral arrangement.

How to create a floral arrangement:

First, Mayer starts with two separate buckets of flowers.

Vase of filler flowers and greenery.
Vase of filler flowers and greenery. Photo credit: Emma Hyde

The first is full of greenery and filler flowers.

Vase of focal flowers
Vase of focal flowers Photo credit: Emma Hyde

The second is full of focal flowers or the main showcased flowers.

The first step in building the bouquet is greenery. Eucalyptus, dusty miller and ruscus are just a few options.

Filler flowers
Filler flowers Photo credit: Emma Hyde

Fillers flowers come next, anything from Queen Anne’s lace, baby’s breath or peonies will work.

Mayer holding greenery and filler flowers
Mayer holding greenery and filler flowers Photo credit: Emma Hyde

Add in the focal flowers to complete the look. Roses, carnations and dahlias are recommended.

Mayer's finished bouquet.
Mayer’s finished bouquet. Photo credit: Emma Hyde

Mayer finishes with a brown paper wrap, and the bouquet is made.

Kyle and Taylor Mayer, the owners of Pretty Poppy Photo and Floral
Kyle and Taylor Mayer, the owners of Pretty Poppy Photo and Floral Photo credit: Emma Hyde

Since her graduation, she has developed her project into a prosperous business along with her husband, Kyle.

To see more arrangements and photo shoots done by the Mayers, see Mayer’s Instagram page.

