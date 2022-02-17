Taylor Mayer, a former BYU-Idaho student, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication last fall. For Mayer’s senior project, she created a photography and floral design business called Pretty Poppy Photo and Floral.

Mayer originally planned to develop a photography business. She is from California and wanted to name her business something that reflected her devotion to her home state. Because California’s state flower is a poppy, Mayer loved the idea of using “Poppy” in her business venture. Pretty Poppy Photo and Floral was the result.

Mayer recently was featured in the Be My Valentine POPUP SHOP event in Rexburg. She sold pressed flowers, stickers and ornaments. She also gave a step by step tutorial on the how to create a floral arrangement.

How to create a floral arrangement:

First, Mayer starts with two separate buckets of flowers.

The first is full of greenery and filler flowers.

The second is full of focal flowers or the main showcased flowers.

The first step in building the bouquet is greenery. Eucalyptus, dusty miller and ruscus are just a few options.

Fillers flowers come next, anything from Queen Anne’s lace, baby’s breath or peonies will work.

Add in the focal flowers to complete the look. Roses, carnations and dahlias are recommended.

Mayer finishes with a brown paper wrap, and the bouquet is made.

Since her graduation, she has developed her project into a prosperous business along with her husband, Kyle.

To see more arrangements and photo shoots done by the Mayers, see Mayer’s Instagram page.