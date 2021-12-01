How to prepare for law school at BYU-I

Preparing for law school while being an undergraduate student can seem like an overwhelming task. It can be difficult to know where to begin.

A good place for students to start is the pre-law society.

The pre-law society helps students get ready for law school by helping them study and learn techniques to assist them on the Law School Admission Test, which is known to be notoriously difficult.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity for any students who have an interest in law,” said Jessica Banks, a senior studying communication who also is the student lead for the society this semester. “They just get a community of other people who are interested in the same things as you.”

BYU-I does not have many other resources for students interested in legal studies, that’s where the pre-law society can help. Any students thinking about preparing for a Juris Doctor degree have the option to join the pre-law society to support them on their law school journey.

“I feel like the hardest part has been doing it on my own,” said Caleb Bower, a senior studying political science.

The society has gotten to hear from multiple guest speakers this semester, including practicing lawyers and representatives from different law schools, such as BYU. They also have been able to visit an operating law firm.

According to the BYU-I website, there is a pre-law cluster available to BYU-Idaho students.

“This cluster of courses is designed to help students who are preparing to study Law. This cluster accompanies an integrated standard degree or an interdisciplinary studies degree,” states the BYU-I website.

The society meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. Students can sign up to be a society member through I-Belong.

“It’s a really, really great opportunity,” Banks said.