How to train for a marathon

Have you ever wanted to run a marathon? Or even a half marathon?

The clock is ticking as we approach this year’s Teton Dam Marathon happening on June 5. Here are some tips for preparing for the marathon or any other long-distance run:

Why?

Find your why before you begin. Understand your reasoning for working toward running a distance such as a marathon or a half marathon.

Are you running just to say you ran that distance? Are you doing it for health reasons? Or are you running for the organization’s cause? There are a number of reasons to run a marathon. Put that reason inside your head — when discouragement comes, you will have your why as a shield to keep you moving forward.

Robin Freeman, a Rexburg resident, is a great example of having a set why. Freeman has a story to tell about her reasons for racing.

Born with spina bifida and diagnosed with ADD, she has pushed her odds with two legs that have almost lost all feeling. Freeman sees herself as capable of anything just like anyone else; she never lets her disabilities define her.

Donny Osmond, a famous American singer, was the epicenter to her beginning this trek. Freeman has been close friends with his family for a number of years, especially Justin, one of the younger sons of Donny.

Justin is 90% deaf and has struggled with sounding clear while he talks out loud. In one instance, Justin was giving a speech to a group of people, including Freeman. He spoke clearly — as if he weren’t deaf — to a congregation, Freeman accounts. This is the moment that really moved her. As she witnessed him speak as if he were not deaf, she was baffled.

“I thought to myself, if he can get up there and talk to this many people as well as he did, I can, too. I might not be able to run, but I can at least walk,” Freeman said. “Something simple can be an inspiration to somebody else.”

Your reason for running may be small, or it may be big, but no matter the scope, it is something to work with.

Look down

What kind of shoes do you run on? Are they still your gym shoes from high school? Or maybe from your mission?

Shoes play a big role in the effectiveness of your running. Shoes that are lightweight, supportive and cushioned are ones that I have found help me to stay uninjured. Look for shoes that are suitable for the distance that you will be running; through the power of the internet, you can find the perfect pair.

Breathe. Rest. Repeat.

Pacing is important. There are multiple running apps that help you to track this and the distance ran. Set your own individual goals for how fast or slow you want to run. Listen to your body and push your limits — surprise yourself!

Prevention of injury is seen through resting. Take a good amount of rest time between each run you do. Allow your muscles to destress through rolling out your legs or giving yourself an ice bath on extra-long runs.

Training for any race requires a good amount of rest and rest should reflect on how much time you put into training each day.

“Put in the time,” said Jon Faldmo, the Race Director of The Teton Dam Marathon. “It takes months to see improvements, and as you take your time, get the rest you can have a great experience on race day.”

Be patient with your body and push forward each day, but give yourself enough recovery time. Discover ways to help put one foot in front of the other. Faldmo explained how music is one way that may help in moving forward.

“During the run, however, is just getting into the zone and having a great playlist that keeps you going,” Faldmo said.

Healthy diet

Food is medicine. By getting the right amount of carbohydrates, protein and nutrients, you can increase your chances of not breaking any bones or experiencing health issues.

According to the ISSN, athletes facing high intense training “need to eat between 5-8 grams per kg of carbohydrates per day.”

Carbohydrates come in different forms such as pasta, bread, beans and many other options. Carbs give you energy while you run.

Protein, a macronutrient, helps with a better recovery, and is a big factor in injury prevention. ISSN recommends “1.4-1.8 grams per kg per day” as the healthy amount of intake daily for protein.

Protein can be found in different forms. If you are looking for vegan-friendly alternatives, there are countless forms of plant protein. Protein shakes are a great source, as well as meat. Protein can be found in lots of foods — even peanut butter.

Lastly, the ISSN reported one more important diet change.

“Fat should be part of a healthy marathon runner diet… keep fat at around 30% of total calories but this can be increased to meet calorie needs if necessary.”

Healthy fats provide for the extra energy you will be needing during your run.

Rise and conquer

Wherever you may be at in your running or health experience, just a little each day is better than none. Keep your head up, remember to find your why, and give your body the proper self-care it needs to complete the distance.

As Robin Freeman put in, “…just put one foot in front of the other. One step at a time.”