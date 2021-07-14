I have a degree, now what?

Many students are coming close to graduating with their degree but don’t know what they are going to do after graduation.

“I think that it (graduating) is really nerve-wracking because you don’t know what you are going to do fully,” said Jacob Williams, a junior majoring in accounting. “You have no idea what it is going to be like.”

The Career Center Office, located in the Hyrum Manwaring Center, offers career services to help students who are struggling to figure out what they want to do after graduating.

“After students figure out what they want to do, we help them with job skills and networking,” said Lauren Scoresby, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies and a Career Center employee. “So we’ll help them with their resume or cover letter, interviewing skills, and we even help with internship application and approval.”

If you are looking specifically for resume help, the Career Center offers assistance through Handshake, an online database for internships, jobs and career postings. In order to access and schedule appointments, you need to create and sign in to your Handshake account and then find the Career Center button in the corner. There you can schedule appointments for any of the services offered.

“I’ve been to different seminars that they’ve put on for resumes and job interviews,” Williams said. “With the resume seminar, they gave us advice for what is good to put on a resume, and then they give you a template to go and make your own.”

One of the most important things that students can do now to prepare for a job is to build up their resumes. The Career Center provides resume-building workshops and individual advising appointments to help students perfect their’s.

“With the resume, we’ll sit down, and we’ll look it over, and we have a checklist that we go through,” Scoresby said. “Then we’ll help you set up your LinkedIn profile, making it stand out, along with any other digital profile that you can use for job searching.”

The Career Center also sets up mock-interview sessions, where they pretend to interview students for a job and provide feedback and advice afterward on how the student can improve. They even provide profile pictures that students can use for their business profiles and resumes.

For students who plan on attending graduate school, internships are important. The Career Center can connect students with internship opportunities or help them set up appointments with their academic advisors.

“We help a lot with that,” Scoresby said. “We connect with organizations and when they want to hire interns, we’ll publish that to Handshake, and students can access those opportunities.”

Scoresby noted that the most important skill to have is people skills. She said that many students come in and look great on paper, but they cannot connect with people face to face.

“Every job requires personal skills,” Scoresby said. “(For) every one of them that is so important and working with the team.”

According to the BYU-I Career Center’s website, “We help you prepare for success by focusing on four key areas, job market readiness, employer connections, internships, and alumni networks.”

Unfortunately, many students feel intimidated and don’t want to ask for help from the Career Center. Some students will put off going until their final semester.

“A lot of people just don’t want to pre-plan, or they don’t want to worry about the future, so they just put it off and procrastinate getting help,” Williams said.

Although students are often afraid to ask for help, the Career Center encourages everyone to seek advice and guidance.

“Just come,” Scoresby said. “We’ll take you at whatever stage you are at. The sooner you seek out help, the better. Don’t be afraid to be creative. If it’s not working out, something will.”