IBC adjusts to COVID-19 guidelines

COVID-19, remote classes and masks. All common topics of the last year and a half. Although the world might start seeing the slim horizon of the end to the pandemic and its restrictions, BYU-Idaho still offers remote courses and retains certain rules and guidelines to keep students and faculty safe while on campus. Integrated Business Core is no exception.

In Spring Semester 2021, multiple IBC groups have formed to create small but full functioning businesses while maintaining BYU-I’s COVID-19 standards while conducting their course. But how do BYU-I students really feel about their experience during the pandemic?

When students sign up for an IBC, they are put into groups with whom they will complete the semester and collaborate for their small business.

Raquel Villalobos, a sophomore studying business management, is part of a successful IBC company on campus called the Karate Wash. They wash cars for their small business.

Villalobos said her group is one of the largest groups IBC has ever seen, with about 17 or 18 people. “We were super bummed when we found out we couldn’t do food for our IBC,” Villalobos said. “In the past, everyone’s booths were outside on campus, and that’s what IBC was known for. You could walk into buildings on the way to class and get some great food like in the STC, for example. We are not allowed to have IBC inside anywhere, not even in the MC, nowhere.”

Villalobos said no one is providing food as an option for any IBC this semester. She said it’s a bummer because food sells. She also shared that it’s been fun to have the opportunity to still do IBC this semester but that the COVID-19 restrictions put a halt on a lot of creative ideas they could implement now, especially in a college town.

Some BYU-I students are experiencing similar effects when attempting to run an IBC company during the pandemic.

Moroni Swartbooi, a senior studying business management – marketing, said that his team needed to come up with alternative ideas to what they had seen in the past from previous IBC companies on campus, so they chose to market different variants of stickers.

“We have many designs that we make for everyone,” Sawartbooi said. “We could be doing better if it weren’t for rules with COVID-19.”

Sawrtbooi also expresses his relief about the U.S. Postal Service and how he knows that even though he cannot see people, he can still utilize the postal service to get the product to the customer.

“We ship through USPS since we can’t interact with anyone in person,” Swartbooi said. “When some stickers are purchased online, they get shipped to the customer. It has been hard to help my IBC find ways to do better when we can’t do face-to-face interactions with people in person. But we manage.”

Instead of having to work with people in person, this IBC’s stickers can be sold over the internet. However, this requires more digital marketing techniques.

“There is so much digital marketing we were not expecting,” said Joanna Bambo, a senior studying business management – marketing. “There are so many different problems that come up that we just adjust to.”

“It’s always super busy,” Bambo said. “We learn a ton, but there is always something, and unexpected issues to solve and take care of.”

Bambo is the current CEO, meaning that she is constantly meeting about the successes, failures, and dealings regarding most actions within the IBC company, but she doesn’t recommend it to just anyone.

“Never be the CEO in an IBC,” she mentioned. “Especially in the first term. The CEO is the one who has to take everything in and then try to find a solution, so everyone talks to you, and you need to come up with all the solutions.”

COVID-19 has introduced another challenge for IBC. Bambo helped explain that when only about four of the 15 members live near each other in Eastern Idaho, it is difficult to get together and meet for business plans and solutions, but most of all communication.

Bambo expressed advice to all future IBC students and said, “Communication, communication, communication. Communication is everything. IBC goes a lot smoother if everyone is constantly updated. You learn how to work with a business, people, and details. Communication is something I want all future IBC students to be aware of because it is that important.”

Bambo also advises future IBC students to “be prepared,” as many students had a previous perception of what IBC would have been. Many students came with ideas, but the group had to collectively determine the right direction for their business this semester.

“We definitely would have chosen a different business if it weren’t for the pandemic,” Bambo said.

These tips and warnings could help more students to start preparing for their future small business ideas and collaboration in their IBC.

To find out more, visit BYU-I’s IBC website and see what students go through every semester in the business marketing program at BYU-I.