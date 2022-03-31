Idaho governor signs Texas-like abortion bill

The governor of Idaho signed legislation Wednesday that allows family members to sue medical professionals who perform an abortion after about six weeks from conception.

Governor Brad Little signed a bill on Wednesday that bans abortions in the state after a heartbeat has been detected in the fetus and that allows family members of the fetus to sue the abortion provider.

The bill provides exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies.

Senate Bill 1309 passed through the Idaho House of Representatives on March 17.

The bill was modeled after similar legislation signed by Texas’ governor last year.

Idaho is the first state to pass a bill like Texas’.

Effective 30 days from the day it was signed, the legislation will allow the parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts and siblings of the preborn child to sue the medical professional who facilitated the abortion for at least $20,000 in damages.

This civil enforcement mechanism was the hallmark of Texas’ legislation and was devised as a means of overcoming court challenges – which has worked so far.

“Shame on Governor Little,” said Jennifer M. Allen, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, according to a press release Wednesday. “This law is unconstitutional, dangerous, and an assault on the hundreds of thousands of Idahoans of reproductive age.”

But since private citizens, not the government, are the enforcers of the law, abortion providers have nobody they can challenge in court.

The Texas Supreme Court upheld the Texas law on March 11.

Abortion providers’ federal case argued that state officials were enforcers of the law since they could discipline abortion providers.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down most of the arguments but allowed the argument that state medical licensing officials were enforcers to continue in the courts. The case was sent back to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which sent it down to the Texas Supreme Court.

Texas’ court found that the law did not authorize any state officials to enforce it.

The failed legal challenges against the Texas law enabled Idaho pro-life organizations and legislators to write the bill that was just passed.

Despite his approval of the bill, Little expressed “significant concerns over the unintended consequences” of the legislation on sexual assault victims according to the bill transmittal.

The legislation bars rapists from filing lawsuits but leaves the door open for their family members to sue for damages.

Representative Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said in an interview that he does not believe this will be a problem.

“If it does become a problem, we can easily fix that,” said Nate.

Little also stated his concern about the bill’s constitutionality.

Representative Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, is unfazed by the prospect of additional legal challenges by pro-choice groups.

“No one should be deterred to do the right thing because of a lawsuit,” Ehardt said.

But Little argued in his transmittal letter that the private enforcement mechanism “undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties.”

He said that states like California and New York could use this strategy to pass laws that limit religious freedoms and the Second Amendment.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Texas abortion law at the end of 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement that said he would enact similar legislation that restricts firearms.

“We will work to create the ability for private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in CA,” Newsom said in the statement.

Idaho has four abortion providers. The newly passed legislation is expected to end most abortions in the state. A month after Texas’ law became effective, abortions in the state decreased by 60%.

Regarding abortions in Idaho, Representative Nate said there is more to do to decrease the number.

“We are a conservative state, yet there are 1,500 abortions a year in Idaho, and we should do everything we can to prevent abortions,” Nate said.

The scientific basis for “heartbeat bills” passed in Texas and Idaho has been criticized by medical professionals — who say the heartbeat detected at six weeks of pregnancy is electrical activity produced by a cluster of cells in the area where the heart will develop.

According to one study, the heart begins to develop during the third week of gestation and heartbeats begin at the end of the fourth week.

The Idaho bill included a provision that would penalize abortion providers with 2-5 years in prison should the U.S. Supreme Court uphold a challenge to Roe v. Wade.

Late last year, the Supreme Court heard arguments from an abortion case in Mississippi. Due to the conservative majority on the court, it is possible they vote to overturn the landmark 1973 decision.

The Supreme Court is expected to reach a decision this summer.