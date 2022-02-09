Idaho ties in the Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing, China, after the opening ceremonies took place the morning of Feb. 4.

Team USA is looking to finish with a higher medal count in these Winter Olympics, after they finished fourth in total medals at the 2018 Olympics. In the 2018 games, USA brought home 23 total medals including nine gold medals.

The American Olympic team will have strong Idaho representation, as five athletes who are going to Beijing have strong Idaho ties.

Here are the athletes with Idaho ties who will be wearing the stars and stripes at these Olympics:

Hilary Knight (Women’s Ice Hockey)

Sun Valley, Idaho’s, Hilary Knight, is suiting up for USA’s women’s hockey team as they attempt to defend their 2018 gold medal.

According to the USA Olympic website, this is going to be Knight’s fourth and final Winter Olympic Games. Knight is a three-time Olympic medalist, and she will be looking to add a fourth medal to her resume.

Chase Joey (Men’s Snowboarding Halfpipe)

Chase Joey was born in Hailey, Idaho, and he will be suiting up for his second Olympics.

In 2018, Joey finished sixth in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe. He will be looking to make a push for the podium in that event this year. The men’s snowboarding halfpipe will get underway with qualification on Feb 9.

Caitlin Patterson (Women’s Cross-Country Skiing)

Caitlin Patterson, born in McCall, Idaho, will be participating in her second Winter Olympics this year.

Patterson will be competing in both the 7.5km Skiathlon (Feb. 5) and the 30km Mass Free Start (Feb. 20) women’s cross-country skiing events.

Scott Patterson (Men’s Cross-Country Skiing)

Scott Patterson, younger brother of Caitlin Patterson, was also born in McCall, Idaho, and much like his sister, he will be competing in cross-country skiing.

Patterson is a two time Olympian, and has multiple chances to try and claim a medal at these Olympics. Patterson will be competing in: 4X7.5-kilometer Relay (Feb. 16), 15K Freestyle (Feb. 11), 50K Mass Start Classic (Feb. 19) and 4x10K Relay (Feb. 13).

Andrew Blaser (Men’s Skeleton)

Andrew Blaser, from Meridian, Idaho, will be competing in the men’s skeleton event at the Olympics.

This will be Blaser’s first Winter Olympics when he competes in the skeleton, which begins on Feb. 7 and concludes on Feb. 11.

Another local athlete (not from Idaho) who will be competing in the Olympics is Jaelin Kauf. Kauf, a resident of Alta, Wyoming, will be competing in her second Winter Olympics. Kauf will be competing in the women’s moguls, which begins on Feb. 3 and concludes on Feb. 6.

More information about the athletes competing in the Olympics and a schedule of the events can be found on the Olympic website.