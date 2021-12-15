Illuminate: The student-run fashion show

Illuminate, the fall semester fashion show for BYU-Idaho’s Apparel Design Society was held Dec. 11 in the Manwaring Center Ballroom.

Around 130 students from 11 different classes worked to make the event happen, including a food service management and a science of meal management class that worked all semester to create and prepare the food that was catered.

All the clothing in the show was designed and created by students. Many of the students modeled their own pieces or had friends model their creations for them.

The show also included clothing created by students in a children’s clothing design class. Children as young as a couple of months and as old as 12 or 13 walked the runway, with the designer by their side. Some too young to walk were carried by a parent or designer.

Lola Rydalch, a senior studying FCS apparel entrepreneurship, was one of two students to share her capstone project during the event.

Rydalch spent over 65 hours making the surcoat she wore during the event.

“I made the fabric from scratch, so I spun three pounds’ worth of fiber on my spinning wheel, then I put it together on my loom and wove it,” Rydalch said. “So, … in these little tiny threads are silk which I didn’t spin, and then the weft is wool and eucalyptus.”

Her surcoat also included beading she added, using over 100 freshwater pearls.

Jamie Rakes, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, is a student in a line-collection class on campus. Her project for the fashion show was to create a line of clothing with at least four pieces in it.

Rakes decided to create a plus size collection based on Taylor Swift eras and ended up with six outfits all representing different albums. She spent $1,022, worked over 150 hours, and used 174 yards of fabric.

“I just have loved everything (Taylor Swift has done) and every album her style has progressed, so I knew I could use different style pieces in it, and it still would be different but all could connect in one,” Rakes said.

More information about the fashion show and the apparel society can be found on its Instagram.