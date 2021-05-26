Indoor gardening

Gardening is an extremely popular hobby in the United States. Gardening gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as people searched for activities that allowed them to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines.

Gardening is an excellent hobby for students because it’s relatively cheap, easy and has many benefits.

The typical idea of sprawling outdoor vegetable gardens or flower beds lining the side of a house might not be ideal for students who live inside apartments, but it certainly does not exclude students from enjoying the hobby.

Reese Nelson, an applied plant science professor, explained that plants need three important things: water, drainage and sunlight. While it may be difficult to provide some of those things in an apartment setting, it’s definitely possible.

Nelson, who teaches a home gardening class attended by over 100 students per semester, said that greens such as lettuces and radishes are the easiest to grow inside during any month of the year. He also recommends microgreens such as broccoli, collards, kale or radish seedlings for beginning gardeners.

“It’s not really about tools or aprons or clogs,” Nelson said. “It’s really about seed, soil and water.”

In Nelson’s home gardening classes, he suggests that students make gardening simple. He personally does not subscribe to any sort of magazine or fancy tips.

Gardening provides a lot of benefits besides just something to pass the time, including an increase in physical and emotional health.

Eating freshly grown vegetables adds healthy supplements to any diet and allows you to know exactly where your food is coming from. Plus, outside gardening provides opportunities for physical exercise.

Gardening also has a good impact on emotional and psychological health. The impact of gardening on mental health can be explained in part by the biophilia hypothesis made popular by naturalist E.O. Wilson.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, the biophilia hypothesis, “suggests that humans possess an innate tendency to seek connections with nature and other forms of life.”

We feel good when we are able to explore those connections by interacting with plants and nature.

For many students studying plant science, this is exactly why they chose this field of study.

Bailey Erickson, a senior studying applied plant science, loves the feeling she gets when working with plants. She is especially excited when she is able to see something grow because of her work.

“It’s like magic,” Erickson said, describing the joy of seeing plants grow.

Past leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have encouraged us to grow a garden and reap the benefits of it.

In a 1976 general conference report, President Spencer W. Kimball told the Church, “We encourage you to grow all the food that you feasibly can on your own property. … Grow vegetables and eat them from your own yard. Even those residing in apartments … can generally grow a little food in pots and planters.”

Nelson believes that there are many different types of gardeners. Some people see gardening as simply a hobby or a way to supplement their food storage, but for others, it’s a way of life. Whatever type of gardener you are, gardening can provide great benefits for you.