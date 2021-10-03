Inspiration received from general conference topics

Scroll asked students what themes they have enjoyed hearing or look forward to hearing this conference weekend. Here are their topics:

Service

“I enjoyed the talk by Gary E. Stevenson,” said Phillip Willis, a junior studying communication. “He spoke about service in our community. The story about the orphans receiving help from their ward was amazing, and his message that it’s through service to others that we can pull ourselves out of ruts was inspirational.”

Forgiveness

“I liked Elder Bednar’s talk about forgiveness, healing and the Atonement,” said Ashley Stark, a senior studying English. “He said, ‘Would you demand the price to be paid twice?’ We need to forgive others, and our covenants can help us do that to a greater capacity.”

Gathering of Israel

“I am always fascinated to hear what new and worldwide applications of the gospel we have in this dispensation,” said Joel Randall, a senior studying communication. “Whenever I watch talks about new temples, the gathering of Israel or even calls to repentance, I’m like, ‘Wow, we really are in the last days.’ I’m grateful to be part of a church that puts as much of an emphasis on saving the members of this world as it does saving the members of this church.”



Mental health

“I really liked Elder Erich W. Kopischke’s talk about mental health,” said Amanda Groberg, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “I liked how he emphasized that having/struggling with a mental illness is not a character defect. I also liked how he said that those who struggle with mental health need to learn how to be content with their own pace in life.”

Being enough

“I felt like the entire afternoon session, God was trying to tell us that we are enough for Him,” said Nathan Campbell, a junior studying communication. “I feel like because we have such an active religion, we sometimes beat ourselves up if we do not check off everything on our checklist. Almost as if one morning you forgot to say your prayers means you don’t have the Spirit with you the whole day. In this session, God said you are enough.”

Faith

“I really enjoyed what Elder Ciro Schmeil said concerning faith,” said Alyssa Lamprecht, a senior studying English. “He testified that if we exercise faith in Jesus Christ, he will give us strength to ‘get through one more day, one more week, and to try one more time.’ It gave me a lot of peace to know that exercise in faith can help me every small step of the way. If I keep my focus on Christ, I can make it through any struggle big or small.”