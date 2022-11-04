Interaction between social media and the outdoors

Evident from posts with quirky captions styling Carhart jeans and Mutual profiles featuring backdrops of the Tetons, social media is popularizing an outdoor aesthetic movement for young adults who are becoming involved in outdoor recreation.

“A lot of the outdoor style is getting super popular,” said Kaden Smith, a junior studying recreation management. “It’s becoming a lot more popular — just the outdoors as a whole.”

Popular Culture

Smith is a part of a growing community of content creators using social media to promote recreational activities in national parks and adventuring in the wild. His platform has accumulated over 60,000 followers alone on TikTok as well as 20,500 followers on Instagram.

As a breakthrough influencer, Smith observes social trends within the outdoor community from an inside perspective.

“You go online, you scroll a little bit and you’re going to find a few people that are adventuring, and exploring,” Smith said. “I think it’s becoming a lot more popular with the younger crowd to just be outside, enjoy the wildlife and get out of society for a little bit. It’s becoming more of an ideal dream.”

Levi Abbott, a junior studying recreation management, additionally notes a revival of enthusiasm for the edgier outdoorsman trend or dubbed “granola subculture.” Granola subculture is the romanticizing of outdoor activities such as camping and climbing, with a fusion of self-expression through wilderness fashion and indie music.

“I definitely think it’s like insane how quickly the culture has changed,” Abbott said. “In the ’80s, if you did that stuff you were a dirt bag. Kind of like the lowest of the low society. And now it’s, ‘Oh, you hike? One of the cool kids.'”

What originally began as a post-COVID-19 recovery front has transformed into an outdoor snowball effect on national parks and wilderness internet culture.

National Parks

With a prevalent interest from the masses participating in granola lifestyle, national parks and outdoor attractions are experiencing an uncontrollable influx of tourists following the decline of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I thought the parks were packed before COVID, but after COVID, it was insane. In the national parks, national forests, people are just everywhere,” Abbott said. “People just wanted to go out and experience life, which was a super, super good thing. But then, on the other hand, if their max capacity is one million people a week, and then three million people come, it kind of overwhelms the system and you kind of don’t get the same experience.”

With large numbers of visitors to national parks, locations are being strict on park entrances and passes.

“National parks are getting wrecked,” Smith said. “I mean, Arches just finally got rid of their timed entry system. Like if you try to go to the Wave down in Arizona, it’s impossible. I’ve been trying to get tickets for so long, or Half-dome. There are so many people wanting to go to these places that it’s harder and harder to find places that are untouched.”

Posting Outdoor Locations

Hidden trail sites, which were often gatekept hiking spots, have now blown up as clickable images and coveted destinations on social media feeds. Attaching location information to natural scenery posts, dubbed “geotagging,” has increased the number of crowds arriving at parks and seeking undisturbed environments and scenic landscapes to photograph.

“It’s kind of a heated discussion in the outdoor industry, about geotagging,” Abbott said. “Should we tag these places that are really secluded and kind of private spots? Because people tend to ruin things. But then it’s also people who need to experience it to appreciate it and to save and preserve it.”

Park Regulations

Environmentalists and conservationists are increasingly concerned about the negative physical impacts of tourists desecrating natural habitats and structures. Horror stories of travelers trashing national parks or unfortunate accidents caused by harassing local wildlife consistently flood news channels and stations. Consequently, wildlife and park management increase rules for participation at protected locations.

“There are a lot of people,” Smith said. “That’s one of the negatives. Not only does it ruin your experience, but messes with the environment a lot more, which in turn makes more regulations happen. You used to be able to go just like disappear in the wilderness. You can’t do that now. You have to have the permits to go over. You can’t light fires. You can’t do anything.”

Social Media for Education and Information

While social media has influenced a plethora of individuals crowding parks and camping sites, National Parks utilize social media to educate and alert campers and visitors.

“I know the National Park system uses social media a lot,” Abbott said. “They actually use it super-duper good. So, they use it for both informational and education purposes too. They’ll post pictures of like native animals in the park, or if there is a missing person. Especially in like Yosemite when there’s missing climbers or hikers who go missing. Sometimes it’s led to them being found super-duper quickly because people are responding on social media and saying like, ‘Yeah I actually did see this person. They were in this location last time I saw them.’”

Along with National Parks maintaining platforms for awareness on various subjects, digital spaces have been used to educate others on how to be responsible and excited adventurers with sustainable ethics. Passionate and informative posts online are tools inspiring adventurers to advocate for environmental issues while visiting beautiful locations.

“A lot of people are just looking for advice, just guidance on how to do it,” Smith said. “They want that little push. They want someone on their side saying you know how to do it. People are just looking for that extra push on adventuring.”