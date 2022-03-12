Home Campus Interdisciplinary studies: The major every student should know about
Interdisciplinary studies: The major every student should know about

By Tessa Bagley
Students can create their own custom degree with the design tool found on the BYU-I website Photo credit: Tessa Bagley

With over 90 undergraduate degrees offered at BYU-Idaho, trying to decide what fits for each student can be a difficult and lengthy process.

The interdisciplinary studies degree makes all of this easier through the opportunity to combine interests and skills.

According to the BYU-I website, “Students choose a subject from each of these three areas (STEM, Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, and Business) to create a customized degree. Students can learn different disciplines that build a unique set of skills by choosing a concentration and a combination of two minors, clusters, or certificates.”

This can open a lot of doors for students who want to stick with a certain subject, but add something on the side that they are also interested in.

For Alexus Wilkerson, a junior majoring in IDS, this was the perfect route to take.

After starting off as a history education major and working in an office at a mining company, helping with their events, she realized she wanted to make a change.

She chose office management as her main emphasis, with a cluster in event planning and a second cluster focused on the environment, safety and health.

Wilkerson believes this major can be helpful for those that want to broaden their expertise in many areas while making it more personal to their interests.

“Not every person will be able to fit or mold themselves into those (other) majors,” Wilkerson said. “IDS gives students the chance to create something that they’re interested in and passionate about.”

Currently, the IDS degree is through application only. A list of successful cluster examples can be found here.

Jill Pino, a junior also majoring in IDS, said she chose this major after someone brought it up to her when she was struggling with the idea of staying in business management.

With a dream to open a cafe one day, she further researched the degree and found a combination that would help her achieve that goal.

She described the process as being quite simple and would recommend it to anyone.

“You just have to work it out on grad planner and write a short response of why you should be in the major with the concentrations you picked,” Pino said. “The direction that a lot of careers are going towards is having adaptability and different skills, so this major is better for that trend.”

More information on the degree and how to apply can be found here.

Tessa Bagley
Campus

Thinking outside the socks

Brogan Houston
BYU-I students are learning how to operate a business by selling on campus and online. Splash Socks is one of those companies.
Read more
Campus

Students utilize free counseling resources at BYU-Idaho

Natalie Rice
BYU-I students take advantage of the online TAO program for personalized counseling and therapy online through the university.
Read more
Campus

Popcorn and pretzels available at the Thomas E. Rick's Building

Natalie Rice
IBC students kickstarted their semester with a business startup selling popcorn and soft pretzels on campus.
Read more

