International Services plans a melting pot of activities

BYU-Idaho International Services hosts many events for students to share and celebrate different cultures. Two upcoming events are a potluck and a cultural night. Keep reading for more details and what BYU-I organizers hope attendees will take from the experiences.

Potluck

International Services will be hosting a potluck on Friday, May 20 in the John Taylor Building Cultural Hall from 5-6 p.m.

“We hope this will be a fun opportunity for everyone to share a little bit about their culture and the food from their home country,” said Anna Hartwig, the event organizer and immigration and advising coordinator for International Services.

To register your potluck contributions, sign up online.

Cultural night

International Services will also be organizing a cultural night on Wednesday, June 4. Auditions for the cultural night will be on Tuesday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 18, from 7-9 p.m.

The BYU-Idaho International Services page invites attendees to “Participate in a night of incredible acts featuring song and dance from cultures around the world. Any group or individual on campus is invited to audition for the event as well. By attending this event, attendees will be able to ‘See the World in One Night.'”

Interested performers can sign up for auditions online.

Tickets for the cultural night are available online as well. Additionally, tickets will be sold at the door of the John W. Hart Building fitness center.

There will be promotional teaser events in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center in the days leading up to the cultural night.

“On the first and third of June, there will be some performances from the cultural night auditions from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.,” Hartwig said. “On the second, it’s going to be rep your culture day. We invite everyone to come dressed in something that represents their culture, like traditional clothing or a jersey.”

Students attending in their traditional outfits are reminded to follow appropriate dress codes and grooming standards.

For more information on cultural night and other upcoming events, check out BYU-I campus life events on Instagram.