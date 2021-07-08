International students find language help at the English Transitional Center

Walking into the English Transitional Center is like walking into an airport, said Jeewoo Choi, a junior studying chemistry; despite being around the scary and unfamiliar territory of a new language, she has come to be excited about the journey.

“I think it is a place where non-native English speakers and international students can have fear and unfamiliar feelings about English,” Choi said, “but at the same time, they can expect the development of their English skills.”

The ETC, combined with the Reading Center in the David O. McKay Library, “is designed to help students who have English as a second language,” according to the ETC website.

To accomplish this, the center “helps students improve and practice their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills.” Besides working with English as a second language students at BYU-Idaho, the ETC also tutors spouses of BYU-I students.

“We help ESL students adjust to their role as college students in America,” said Fortune Gopeh, a manager at the ETC and senior studying communication.

Gopeh, originally from Nigeria, had to adjust from British vocabulary and punctuation to American English when coming to the U.S.

“(ESL students) have to go through that transition of learning in a setting that has a different academic style,” Gopeh said.

Attendees work with the same tutor throughout the semester to better receive specialized help. Tutors can then help their students improve in areas of need as the weeks go by.

“On your first appointment, what will happen is the person you’re assigned to will spend some time getting to know you and set goals with you,” Gopeh said. “The goals you set with the tutor will determine how your lesson will flow throughout the semester.”

The ETC works mostly with students in ENG 109 (English Language Development – Writing), ENG 108 (English Language Development – Oral) and ENG 102R (Reading Assist and Textbook Comprehension). Students who take one of these courses are required to meet with an ETC tutor once a week.

A typical session at the ETC includes going over the specifics of these courses that the student learned that week in class. For example, tutors help with elements of grammar, parts of speech, writing, study skills and even knowledge in American culture, with the biggest emphasis on what help the student needs most.

“It kind of depends on what the student wants to achieve,” Gopeh said. “If your goal is to come into the ETC and improve your reading and study skills, the tutor would work with you on that, and by the end of the semester, hopefully you’d be better than when you came in.”

However, ESL students not enrolled in one of these three courses can still receive help through the Study Buddy program.

“You can sign up for it anytime because it doesn’t need any course registration,” Gopeh said. “All you have to do is come in and tell us what you’re struggling with, and we’ll help you.”

Gopeh said that ESL students might lack confidence at first, but hard work and belief in themselves can help them learn English.

“Instead of focusing on your grammar errors when you have your writing assignment and things like that, just keep working to improve your vocabulary and your confidence,” Gopeh said. “Once you become familiar with the system, once you become comfortable with the people around you, that will increase your confidence, and you just see yourself doing better.”

Gopeh said that since she started working at the ETC in April 2018, she has seen a lot of student improvement and success stories, like that of Jeewoo Choi.

Choi, in addition to seeing the ETC as an airport, has seen it as a way to become more versed in the English language.

“Through continuous help, I was able to remove my fear of English and develop my confidence,” Choi said. “Through planning a study plan with tutors, I was able to learn and habituate the time management habits and the right ways to study in college.”

Although Choi has visited the ETC for several English classes, she noticed one thing consistent among all tutors there.

“Instead of criticizing me for my lack of English, they always promoted my development through compliments,” Choi said.

Choi, from South Korea, said she received guidance that she needed in college, like help in writing essays and understanding English grammar.

“Don’t be afraid to get help,” Choi said. “There are always tutors and professors waiting for students at the ETC who want to get help.”

Although the ETC is on Zoom this semester, the supervisors plan on bringing back in-person appointments this fall.