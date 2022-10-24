Home Campus Introducing the Mac Lab: A Harry Potter inspired event
Campus

Introducing the Mac Lab: A Harry Potter inspired event

By Tessa Fronk
0
146
Students creating potion books on InDesign. Photo credit: Tessa Fronk

The David O. McKay Library is currently hosting its second Magic at the McKay event in the Mac Lab. This is a time for all BYU-Idaho students to come learn about Adobe and other computer programs, and create a Harry Potter experience.

“I am a big Harry Potter fan,” said Ashley Winterbauer, a freshman studying chemistry. “Yes, I will go to that.”

Winterbauer has been to multiple Magic at the McKay workshops. Attending the acorn printing press event was especially exciting to her, as she printed off her own Hogwarts supply list. With the typography set, she was able to add ink to the keys and press the list herself. She also competed in the trivia night, taking home second place.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, students sat at Mac Lab computers. Everyone seemed enthralled by what was on their screens. Images of wands, broomsticks, castles and potions were scattered across the various displays. Creating individual potion books was made easy with the assistance of Mac Lab experts.

Student instructor, Camila Costales, a Mac Lab staff and junior studying graphic design, directed this event. Templates and vectors were crafted before so that every potential witch and wizard could build their own book, with their recipes.

“Workshops is one of the biggest things that we do in the Mac Lab,” Costales said.”All of them have different topics, different themes. Sometimes we teach InDesign, Illustrator — We also had 3D printing.”

Camila Costales' InDeisgn screen projected so the students could follow along.
Camila Costales' InDeisgn screen projected so the students could follow along. Photo credit: Tessa Fronk

Throughout the month of October, Mac Lab staff and faculty have been running magic-themed workshops to show students the resources that are available. Students get hands-on experience while being exposed to the possibilities that the Mckay Library has to offer. These events have been held all semester long.

However, Harry Potter-themed events are coming to an end. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Mac Lab staff will teach sticker making to conclude Magic at the McKay. Get tickets at the Mckay Library’s events page.

Sticker Making ad for the next MacLab event.
Sticker Making ad for the next MacLab event. Photo credit: Tessa Fronk

Previous articleFollowing a daughter’s example
Next articleCommittee members vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump
Tessa Fronk
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

One Heart — One Mind — One Faith

Erika Cook - 0
With unity in mind, ELEVATE: An Interdisciplinary Competition for Social Change comes together to fix societal problems and strive for change.
Read more
Campus

Following a daughter’s example

Logan Buchanan - 0
Dean Allen prepares to speak to students and faculty at devotional.
Read more
Campus

‘Much Ado About Nothing’ receives standing ovation on its opening night

Amberleigh Broker - 0
Shakespeare is brought to life in the Eliza R. Snow Performing Arts Center.
Read more

Most Popular

Committee members vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump

News Hannah Shoffitt - 0
The Jan. 6 panel held its final public hearing on Oct. 13 — the vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump was unanimous.
Read more

Introducing the Mac Lab: A Harry Potter inspired event

Campus Tessa Fronk - 0
Welcome to Mac Lab: a shop of craft and technology.
Read more

One Heart — One Mind — One Faith

Campus Erika Cook - 0
With unity in mind, ELEVATE: An Interdisciplinary Competition for Social Change comes together to fix societal problems and strive for change.
Read more

Following a daughter’s example

Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
Dean Allen prepares to speak to students and faculty at devotional.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Committee members vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump

    News Hannah Shoffitt - 0
    The Jan. 6 panel held its final public hearing on Oct. 13 — the vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump was unanimous.
    Read more

    Introducing the Mac Lab: A Harry Potter inspired event

    Campus Tessa Fronk - 0
    Welcome to Mac Lab: a shop of craft and technology.
    Read more

    One Heart — One Mind — One Faith

    Campus Erika Cook - 0
    With unity in mind, ELEVATE: An Interdisciplinary Competition for Social Change comes together to fix societal problems and strive for change.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Committee members vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump

    News Hannah Shoffitt - 0
    The Jan. 6 panel held its final public hearing on Oct. 13 — the vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump was unanimous.
    Read more

    Introducing the Mac Lab: A Harry Potter inspired event

    Campus Tessa Fronk - 0
    Welcome to Mac Lab: a shop of craft and technology.
    Read more

    One Heart — One Mind — One Faith

    Campus Erika Cook - 0
    With unity in mind, ELEVATE: An Interdisciplinary Competition for Social Change comes together to fix societal problems and strive for change.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv