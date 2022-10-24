Introducing the Mac Lab: A Harry Potter inspired event

The David O. McKay Library is currently hosting its second Magic at the McKay event in the Mac Lab. This is a time for all BYU-Idaho students to come learn about Adobe and other computer programs, and create a Harry Potter experience.

“I am a big Harry Potter fan,” said Ashley Winterbauer, a freshman studying chemistry. “Yes, I will go to that.”

Winterbauer has been to multiple Magic at the McKay workshops. Attending the acorn printing press event was especially exciting to her, as she printed off her own Hogwarts supply list. With the typography set, she was able to add ink to the keys and press the list herself. She also competed in the trivia night, taking home second place.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, students sat at Mac Lab computers. Everyone seemed enthralled by what was on their screens. Images of wands, broomsticks, castles and potions were scattered across the various displays. Creating individual potion books was made easy with the assistance of Mac Lab experts.

Student instructor, Camila Costales, a Mac Lab staff and junior studying graphic design, directed this event. Templates and vectors were crafted before so that every potential witch and wizard could build their own book, with their recipes.

“Workshops is one of the biggest things that we do in the Mac Lab,” Costales said.”All of them have different topics, different themes. Sometimes we teach InDesign, Illustrator — We also had 3D printing.”

Throughout the month of October, Mac Lab staff and faculty have been running magic-themed workshops to show students the resources that are available. Students get hands-on experience while being exposed to the possibilities that the Mckay Library has to offer. These events have been held all semester long.

However, Harry Potter-themed events are coming to an end. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Mac Lab staff will teach sticker making to conclude Magic at the McKay. Get tickets at the Mckay Library’s events page.