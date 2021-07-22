I’ve been accepted — now what?

Congratulations, we are pleased to inform you of your admittance to BYU-Idaho.

After the rush of excitement wears off, you begin to think:

What is next?

How do I register?

How do I know which courses to take?

If you have had questions like these, here are a few ways to find your path to graduation.

Academic Advising

Contacting and meeting with an advisor from the Academic Advising office is a great way to receive clarity on which courses you should take.

“A lot of students have no idea what they want to do but still need to do classes, so we help them navigate and plan helpful classes,” said McKinley Bradshaw, a senior studying communication and an academic advisor on campus.

Not only do academic advisors help students find out which courses they need to take to graduate, but they also help students find out which degree they should pursue.

“Academic Advising (does more than help) students plan classes they need to graduate; we also help students know if the classes they’re taking are going to lead them to be successful after graduation in their lives and careers,” Bradshaw said.

For more information on Academic Advising, click here.

The degree audit

For a simple way to find a concise, written-out list of the courses you need to take to graduate, consider taking a look at your degree audit.

To find your degree audit, follow the following instructions.

1) Log in to your BYU-I account.

2) Click on “more” on the home page next to the I-Learn, email, Grad-Planner and Financial Aid buttons.

3) Click “Degree Audit.”

4) Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the hyperlink that says, “View all details.”

5) Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the hyperlink that says “PDF Degree Audit.”

6) Explore your degree audit.

For more information about which courses you need to take to graduate click here.