Jackson Hole Moose triumph their season

The Jackson Hole Moose finished their 25th season of ice hockey this past weekend. They ended their final game with a close 5-4 victory against the Vermont Flex. The Moose accomplished the season with 22 wins and only four losses.

The team is a nonprofit organization competing in the Senior A Division in the United States.

According to the official website of the Jackson Hole Moose Hockey Club, “(T)he competition level is full-check hockey with no holds barred action.”

When there are “no holds barred,” it signifies that there are no restrictions on the kind of holds used in the game.

Vince Macri plays defense for the Moose. He explained the hardest part about playing hockey.

“Other than the age taking a toll on your body,” Macri said, “(the hardest part) would be if the other team is skilled and they’ve played as a group for a few years.”

Brian Upesleja, nicknamed “Oops,” is team captain and plays forward for the Moose. He began playing hockey at 5 years old in his home state of Alaska. He played in high school and later received a scholarship at Alaska Fairview. Now with the Jackson Hole Moose, he has been captain for eight strong seasons.

“It’s this right here in the locker room,” Upesleja said, commenting about the most fun part of playing hockey. “We have a rookie party tonight that happens after the last game of the year, and we just embarrass them.”

Macri explained that the rookies will go through different obstacles and events that they will compete in.

“It’s tradition,” Macri said.

“We’ve all went through it,” Upesleja added. “What went on can’t leave the room, but it’s embarrassing.”

Moose tradition plays an important role for the team. Their traditions go from a weekly Saturday Polar Plunge to not stepping on the moose mascot on the carpet in the team locker room.

“In almost any locker room in hockey, you aren’t supposed to step on the logo,” said Drew Akins, a forward.

“If you happen to step on it, you do pushups,” Ukesleja added.

The Moose are not only hockey players — they also involve themselves as a team in Jackson by often helping out with Teton Adaptive Sports, which entails helping disabled people with sled hockey. They run sled hockey every Sunday, along with reading to first graders and shoveling out the post office when it snows.

We may be at the end of the hockey season of the Jackson Hole Moose, but the spirit of the Moose lives on. They keep the spirits of Jackson Hole alive with their service, friendship and love of the game.