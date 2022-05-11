Home Features Jenny Oaks Baker performs at BYU-I
Jenny Oaks Baker performs at BYU-I

By Krysyan Edler
Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker performs. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and composer Kurt Bestor received two standing ovations for their first live performance of Baker’s new album, The Redeemer, during a Center Stage concert on Friday, May 6, in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The album’s release date fell on the same day as the concert, meaning those in the audience were some of the first to hear the new music. Bestor conducted Baker, the orchestra and the BYU-Idaho Concert Choir in what Baker called “stunning, glorious, sacred, incredible music.”

“Thank you to BYU-Idaho Center Stage, to all the musicians on the stage, all the sound and tech crew — and I’m just so grateful for all of their efforts in pulling off this program,” Baker said. “It is so, so great to be here feeling the spirit with you all. I’m so, so grateful for our Savior Jesus Christ, who died for each of us so we can live again.”

The concert opened with the question, “If you could visit any moment in human history, where would you go?”

With Bible videos playing on the screens, the narrator then invited the audience to join Baker in symbolically revisiting scenes of the Savior’s mortal life.

“It grasped everything you need to know about the Savior’s life,” said attendee Grant Wearne, a senior studying communication.

Some of the moments included stops in the pre-mortal existence, Palm Sunday, Gethsemane, Golgotha and the spirit world. Wearne felt the music accurately reflected the mood of each of those scenes.

“Very artistic, very passionate, very somber when it needed to be and very, very powerful when it needed to be; and I really loved the moving strength of the Atonement,” Wearne said. “I literally felt like sins were being taken from me with that music being played.”

Baker and Bestor received a Grammy nomination in 2012 for Baker’s album, Wish Upon a Star: A Tribute to the Music of Walt Disney. Abigail Taylor, a senior studying data science, previously heard Baker perform from that album, but she enjoyed the spiritual music of Friday’s concert.

“I actually really liked it,” Taylor said. “I’ve seen Jenny Oaks Baker before when I was younger, but it was like a Disney-themed one. So it was cool seeing her do a more spiritual concert.”

The Redeemer is available for purchase online. For information about upcoming Center Stage events, visit their website.

Krysyan Edler
