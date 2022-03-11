Home Campus Join the warmth of The Tea Hive
By Mario Miguel
Cleverly labeled "Word of Wisdom Approved," all of The Teahives products are herbal teas. Photo credit: Kaitlyn Davis

Camped beneath a white tent in the McKay Amphitheater, The Tea Hive provides a colorful selection of warm drinks and a warm welcome to the students of BYU-Idaho. This Integrated Business Core company sells herbal tea along with on-the-go snacks.

The Tea Hive’s flavors of herbal teas, according to its Instagram, include mango, blueberry, lemon ginger turmeric, coconut, lavender chamomile and peppermint. It also provides a selection of protein bytes and flavored hot chocolate.

The Hive is typically located in the McKay Amphitheater on weekdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. On Tuesdays, its hours range from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. They will operate until April 1.

In IBC, business students develop a business from the bottom up and apply the knowledge they obtained in their courses up to that point.

Dylan Saltzman, a junior studying construction management, is the purchaser for the company. As a business minor, he knew he would have to take the IBC course, which counts for nine credits. He thought of ideas long before registration day. When the time came, he proposed herbal tea.

On a colder day, a cup of tea is the perfect pick-me-up.
“I wanted to do either Boba Tea or herbal tea because I like both of them. It’s just a passion of mine,Saltzman said. “I like drinking them.”

Garrett Young, a junior accounting major who is head of inventory, said the company was inspired by the cold weather to provide warm products.

“Everybody wants something to warm up,” Young said.

They considered ramen as one of their specialties but changed course after conducting a campus survey. They found through the survey that tea was something a lot of students wanted.

Some students have expressed apprehension about purchasing herbal tea from the Hive, unsure if it falls under the guidelines of the Word of Wisdom.

There’s a lot of benefits behind tea, so we’re hoping we can get rid of a little of the stigmatism, that we can’t drink tea,” Saltzman said.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are expected to adhere to a health code known as the Word of Wisdom, which is found in Doctrine and Covenants section 89. It prohibits tea but excludes herbal teas.

“We have a banner that says, ‘Word of Wisdom approved,’” Saltzman said.

The Hive’s Maui Mango blend, according to its Instagram, includes nutrients that help build immunity. Other teas, like their Blueberry Wild Child, help with rehydration. The company is trying to build more than immunity and hydration — it hopes to build a sense of community.

The Teahive has been popular among students looking for a hot drink pick-me-up this semester.
“We want to sell not only teas and stuff but a feeling of belonging to the Hive,” Saltzman said.

Customers can have their photo taken by a polaroid and have their picture put on the Hive’s wall.

“We say join the Hive, so we want people to feel like they’re part of something when they come and purchase from us,” Saltzman said.

To expand the Hive, they have considered combining with Stroop! There It Is, another IBC group.

“Where (Stroop waffles) originates, they’re normally served over a hot beverage,” Saltzman said.

They have not made a final decision, but they have sold in close proximity a couple of times, according to Young.

The company continues to update its menu. The Hive brought in its newest herbal tea flavor: Blueberry Wild Child, which has been among their most popular flavors.

“That’s probably my favorite,” Young said.

According to Young, customers wanted honey sticks to stir their tea, so The Hive implemented those.

More recently the group began selling its tea in bulk with 1.2-ounce, 1.6-ounce, and 2-ounce bags that can be used at home. One of The Hive’s main challenges, Young said, has been the consistency in customer flow.

They have tried to develop a consistent customer flow through the implementation of punch cards and an email list with daily deals. With a punch card, customers can get their tenth cup of tea free or get a free hot chocolate. The company appears to have developed a loyal customer base.

The Teahive also offers "hunger bytes".
“Sometimes we have close to 20 people a day who are return customers,” Saltzman said.

They said they have between 50 and 80 customers a day on average. As an accounting major, Young is familiar with numbers, but he places value in the customer experience too.

“We actually care about them and hope they’re having a good time and a good day,” he said.

The warmth of The Hive is calling.

Mario Miguel
