Jordan Hanni: A RecSports experience of a lifetime

RecSports at BYU-Idaho gives students a lot of great opportunities for exercise and relationship building. Jordan Hanni, a senior studying recreational management, has a lot to be thankful for from his experience with RecSports.

Hanni started working with the organization in 2017 and has been the sports director for the past two semesters. He manages the other student employees and makes sure RecSports runs smoothly for all participants.

This position is a lot more organizational than Hanni’s other positions with RecSports. He runs meetings, answers phone calls and is present at many RecSports tournaments or games to answer questions and offer help when needed.

Because Hanni has been a part of this organization for as long as he has, he has had the opportunity to develop a lot of great relationships in his work.

“Just meeting new people all the time, that’s the best part,” Hanni said. “It’s just fun talking to everybody.”

Not only has Hanni enjoyed his friendships within the job, but he has taken that outside of the workplace. He and a lot of his coworkers like to form intramural teams to participate in the sports offered to all other students.

“We do flag football, softball and volleyball,” Hanni said. “We’re too old now to do basketball, so we don’t do that anymore.”

Hanni got started with this job in 2017 when he took an intramural class. They had to do lab hours for the class and after the conclusion of the class, he got a job with RecSports as a games manager.

Another great relationship that has come as a result of his time with RecSports is his marriage.

“I was actually Brother Hansen’s TA and she took the class and that’s how we met,” Hanni said.

This was the same class that introduced him to RecSports and now he’s been married to his wife for almost three years.

A job of this caliber comes with a lot of challenges and so many moving parts. Hanni has seen the hardest part of the job as managing more than one department.

Hanni started college as a psychology major, but as he got more involved with RecSports he changed his major to recreational management. He hopes to continue doing what he does now for his career because he loves working with students and giving them the opportunity to play sports.

He hopes to either become a campus rec organization director, a high school athletic director or even a college athletic director.

Hanni is grateful BYU-I has a RecSports program for more reasons than just the fact that it has given him a campus job for the last four years. He thinks it is a great opportunity for people and expresses that the purpose of RecSports is to make people better.

“Without varsity sports teams, there’s not a whole lot to do outside of classes and everything,” Hanni said. “It also is to give people something to do and to help bring some school spirit, I guess, and it just helps people learn to become better people.”

Before Hanni played RecSports, he said he was a lot angrier when he played sports because he liked to win.

“You have to control it here or else you get in trouble,” Hanni said. “So, it helped me personally and hopefully it’ll also help others as well.”

He and the RecSports team work hard to accomplish this purpose. Working behind the scenes to help answer questions and encourage inclusiveness is the way they have found most effective in doing so.

“On the rare occasion when you actually have to meet with people because they got mad or something, it’s always from the viewpoint of trying to teach them, not just be angry with them,” Hanni said.

Hanni encourages all students to come play sports this semester because there are a lot of spots still open and it is a lot of fun.