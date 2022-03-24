Journey of knowledge and support

For most of her schooling career, Abrianna Rice had many struggles. While her grades always seemed to say otherwise, she understood what was being taught but just could not figure out how to explain what she learned.

But the prophets of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have said that gaining an education is one of the most important things that we can do. So Rice decided that even though it would be difficult, she would attend college at BYU-Idaho.

She knew that it was not going to be easy for her. When she first got to campus, she searched for what resources were available to her, and she found the Reading Center. During her first semesters at BYU-I, she took several different courses offered by the different tutoring centers to help her learn different strategies.

“The Reading Center and tutoring classes helped me excel even more than I could have ever thought,” Rice said. “It also helped me realize that I was dyslexic.”

Over the next year she had to master the strategies taught to overcome her dyslexia. However, in her sophomore year, she entered a class where one of the first things the professor said was that it was reading intensive and that if you weren’t a great reader, to drop the class.

Worried that she would have to drop the class, Rice went to the Reading Center to find a tutor who could help her overcome and pass this upcoming class.

“I went up to the secretary and asked for some help,” Rice said. “The secretary said, ‘what do you need help with?’ and I told her about my class. And she responded with, ‘We got you’ and when she said that, I started crying.”

Soon she began to pass the tests in the class. Rice expressed gratitude for her tutor and the help she received from her faculty member. Despite having dyslexia and being in a difficult reading class, Rice was able to pass the class and has continued to apply the principles she learned during her time in the Reading Center.

For the next several years, she continued to use what she learned in the Reading Center in her life until one day a friend recommended that she consider being a tutor for the Reading Center. After she got the job, she asked Kirkham why she got the job.

“We all are learning at a different pace, and we want someone who is cut from the same spirit,” Kirkham said.

So over the past several weeks, Rice has begun working as a tutor for the Reading Center. She has tried to show and teach the same way she had been taught when she was using the Reading Center herself.

“The people at the tutoring center make it feel like everyone belongs,” Rice said. “And they’re going to make it feel like you’re going to learn and that change is possible.”