June fitness challenge: The Grand Teton Stair Climb

The BYU-Idaho Campus Recreation and Wellness Center has issued its fitness challenge for June. This month it is the Grand Teton Stair Climb Challenge.

For this challenge, students are required to walk up a total of 60,480 steps over the course of the month. The significance of the number 60,480 comes from the amount of steps it would take to climb to the peak of the Grand Teton mountain range.

In order to reach that number, participants can track their steps by walking the stadium stairs back and forth a total of 72 times this month.

Everyone who completes the challenge will receive a T-shirt with a picture of the Grand Teton on it. Although the free tee isn’t the only reason people are attempting the challenge.

“I do a lot of long-distance backpacking,” said Aaron Schwarze, a junior studying exercise physiology. “I have two 100-mile trips planned this summer, and this seemed like the perfect preparation to get started. There are a lot of other students doing it too, so it is kind of fun to get to do it when there is a bunch of other people running up and down the stadium stairs.”

This marks the second challenge issued by the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center this semester.

“It’s a very tough challenge, but we have 130 people signed up for it so far,” said Lisa Robison, the fitness activities advisor for BYU-I. “I was super excited about how many signed up. This is the first spring semester we have done challenges, and it seems like people are liking it, so we want to keep doing them.”