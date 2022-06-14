Home Campus June fitness challenge: The Grand Teton Stair Climb
Campus

June fitness challenge: The Grand Teton Stair Climb

By Dylan Dueker
0
145
Person walking the stadium stairs at BYU-Idaho. Photo credit: Abby Jorgensen

The BYU-Idaho Campus Recreation and Wellness Center has issued its fitness challenge for June. This month it is the Grand Teton Stair Climb Challenge.

For this challenge, students are required to walk up a total of 60,480 steps over the course of the month. The significance of the number 60,480 comes from the amount of steps it would take to climb to the peak of the Grand Teton mountain range.

In order to reach that number, participants can track their steps by walking the stadium stairs back and forth a total of 72 times this month.

Participant of the Grand Teton Stair Climb Challenge running the stairs.
Participant of the Grand Teton Stair Climb Challenge running the stairs. Photo credit: Abby Jorgensen

Everyone who completes the challenge will receive a T-shirt with a picture of the Grand Teton on it. Although the free tee isn’t the only reason people are attempting the challenge.

“I do a lot of long-distance backpacking,” said Aaron Schwarze, a junior studying exercise physiology. “I have two 100-mile trips planned this summer, and this seemed like the perfect preparation to get started. There are a lot of other students doing it too, so it is kind of fun to get to do it when there is a bunch of other people running up and down the stadium stairs.”

This marks the second challenge issued by the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center this semester.

“It’s a very tough challenge, but we have 130 people signed up for it so far,” said Lisa Robison, the fitness activities advisor for BYU-I. “I was super excited about how many signed up. This is the first spring semester we have done challenges, and it seems like people are liking it, so we want to keep doing them.”

Previous articleManage your career with Management Society
Next articleNew special projects class coming to BYU-I
Dylan Dueker
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Devotional cover: “We all have a work to do”

Logan Buchanan - 0
Jason Flora addressed students about the importance of work.
Read more
Campus

Three things you missed from the communication senior panel

Isabelle Justice - 0
Communication seniors at BYU-Idaho shared their experiences to help students decipher their career paths.
Read more
Campus

New special projects class coming to BYU-I

Gabriela Fletcher - 0
The finance department is offering a new special projects class available for registration this fall.
Read more

Most Popular

Devotional cover: “We all have a work to do”

Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
Jason Flora addressed students about the importance of work.
Read more

Colorado Avalanche to face Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

News Brogan Houston - 0
The Stanley Cup Final is about to start. Here’s what you need to know going into it.
Read more

Three things you missed from the communication senior panel

Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
Communication seniors at BYU-Idaho shared their experiences to help students decipher their career paths.
Read more

Flying the flag on Flag Day

Features Julia Ritchie - 0
Celebrate Flag Day with a brief history of the Red, White and Blue.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Devotional cover: “We all have a work to do”

    Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
    Jason Flora addressed students about the importance of work.
    Read more

    Colorado Avalanche to face Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

    News Brogan Houston - 0
    The Stanley Cup Final is about to start. Here’s what you need to know going into it.
    Read more

    Three things you missed from the communication senior panel

    Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
    Communication seniors at BYU-Idaho shared their experiences to help students decipher their career paths.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Devotional cover: “We all have a work to do”

    Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
    Jason Flora addressed students about the importance of work.
    Read more

    Colorado Avalanche to face Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

    News Brogan Houston - 0
    The Stanley Cup Final is about to start. Here’s what you need to know going into it.
    Read more

    Three things you missed from the communication senior panel

    Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
    Communication seniors at BYU-Idaho shared their experiences to help students decipher their career paths.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv