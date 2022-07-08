Kayathlon: A race to the bend

Grab a kayak and some friends for the sixth annual Kayathalon at Jefferson Lake on July 9.

According to Paddle Dash, “A kayak, canoe, or paddle board replaces the swimming portion in a traditional Triathlon. The race will start out with a run, then move to the cycling portion, and end with the kayak.”

The race begins with a 1.15-mile run followed by a 1.15-mile cycling stretch, and it is all finished off with a half-mile paddle on Jefferson Lake.

Anyone older than 14 years old is allowed to participate in the race and form a team of three to six people. Racers under the age of 18 are required to have the approval of a parent or guardian before they are allowed to race.

Same-day registration is available from 6-6:45 a.m. at Jefferson County Lake in Rigby, Idaho, for teams who have not registered yet.

More information can be found here.