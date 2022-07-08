Home News Kayathlon: A race to the bend
News

Kayathlon: A race to the bend

By Julia Ritchie
0
132
Image by Stephanie Krist on Unsplash.

Grab a kayak and some friends for the sixth annual Kayathalon at Jefferson Lake on July 9.

According to Paddle Dash, “A kayak, canoe, or paddle board replaces the swimming portion in a traditional Triathlon. The race will start out with a run, then move to the cycling portion, and end with the kayak.”

The race begins with a 1.15-mile run followed by a 1.15-mile cycling stretch, and it is all finished off with a half-mile paddle on Jefferson Lake.

Anyone older than 14 years old is allowed to participate in the race and form a team of three to six people. Racers under the age of 18 are required to have the approval of a parent or guardian before they are allowed to race.

Same-day registration is available from 6-6:45 a.m. at Jefferson County Lake in Rigby, Idaho, for teams who have not registered yet.

More information can be found here.

Previous articleSpring 2022 Senior Showcase: Gamers against cancer and the man who made it
Next articleRexburg Temple officially reopens
Julia Ritchie
RELATED ARTICLES
News

BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

Grace Angus - 0
The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
Read more
News

Rexburg Temple officially reopens

Braden Price - 0
After almost four months of being closed, the Rexburg Temple officially opened its doors again.
Read more
News

Rexburg prepares for a soapy day

Logan Buchanan - 0
The suds await.
Read more

Most Popular

BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

News Grace Angus - 0
The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
Read more

Rexburg Temple officially reopens

News Braden Price - 0
After almost four months of being closed, the Rexburg Temple officially opened its doors again.
Read more

Kayathlon: A race to the bend

News Julia Ritchie - 0
Jump in the water with the annual Kayathalon.
Read more

Spring 2022 Senior Showcase: Gamers against cancer and the man who made it

Features Ruben Rodriguez - 0
A BYU-Idaho communication senior takes a stand against cancer.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
    Read more

    Rexburg Temple officially reopens

    News Braden Price - 0
    After almost four months of being closed, the Rexburg Temple officially opened its doors again.
    Read more

    Kayathlon: A race to the bend

    News Julia Ritchie - 0
    Jump in the water with the annual Kayathalon.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
    Read more

    Rexburg Temple officially reopens

    News Braden Price - 0
    After almost four months of being closed, the Rexburg Temple officially opened its doors again.
    Read more

    Kayathlon: A race to the bend

    News Julia Ritchie - 0
    Jump in the water with the annual Kayathalon.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv