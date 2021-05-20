Keyboard shortcuts that will save your life in college

I didn’t realize how many people did not know these simple keyboard shortcuts, you poor souls. I can’t even tell you how many times control-Z and control-F have saved my life throughout my school career. Let me explain to you the most useful simple keys that will resurrect lost homework, restore lost tabs and protect your sanity as a student. Remember, use control (ctrl) for PCs and command (⌘) for Macs. Macs also have other functions and shortcuts different from PCs. I am going to focus on the PC commands. For each of these hold control then hit the other key. Sometimes people get confused if you are supposed to hit them at the same time.

Ctrl-Z

Control-Z is the resurrection key. It undoes something you accidentally deleted or the last completed action. So if you accidentally deleted a whole paragraph or more of work, control-Z will bring it back to life. Though, on some programs, this power is limited and will only be able to undo a certain amount of times.

Ctrl-F

Control-F is the Sherlock Holmes key. You can hit this key and a little search bar comes up on the top right of your screen that will search the entire page for what you need. So if you have a 30-page research paper to read, use control-F to find keywords fast and easy. This is also helpful for your Canvas course pages that are so disorganized you can’t find the assignment module you need. Control-F will highlight the key phrase on the page and on the scroll bar on the right so you can see where and how many times that search key appears.

Start-shift-S

I learned this one right now while writing this article and wow, I wish I had known this last semester. By hitting the start key, shift, and S you can take a screenshot of your computer, either the full screen or a portion of it. This would have been helpful when I had to screenshot images for a report I did. But, hey, now we know.

Ctrl-Shift-T

I don’t know about you but I am a person who likes to keep one million tabs open at all times. I need them all! It gives my roommates anxiety to see all my tabs and programs running. It probably gives my computer anxiety too. Accidentally closing all my tabs is always a traumatic experience, but once upon a time, my dear roommate came to my rescue with her superpower magic of control-shift-T. This shortcut will restore all recently closed tabs. You can also find this feature by going to the settings menu and hitting restore tabs, or the recently closed tabs button.

Ctrl-C, Ctrl-V and Ctrl-X

Copy (ctrl-c) and paste (ctrl-v) are ones I hope you all use. They save so much time. If you need to copy a quote for a paper you are writing, highlight, copy and paste. If you need to add a link, highlight, copy and paste. Quick and simple. Control-X is the cut key. If you want to cut out a section of your paper and move it to another spot or a new document then highlight and control-X to copy and cut that section. Go to where you need it and control-V to paste it back in.

Ctrl-A

This is one I recently learned that would have been so helpful the last four years. Control-A is select all. I had to write a book for one of my classes and needed to put the text into a new program. I sat there highlighting while it slowly scrolled through all 50 pages. I started over so many times because I would let go of the mouse and unselect it. Control-A will select everything for you making copy and pasting so much faster and easier.

Ctrl-S

Save, save, save, save, save! Always save your work. A quick click of control-S will instantly save your work without a beat. You can keep working away and control-S as you go. This is helpful even in Google Docs that automatically saves for you. Better safe than sorry — or better save than sorry.

Ctrl-P

Control-P brings up the print settings, not only for documents but for any webpage you are on as well. It’s helpful if you want to print out a conference talk or take physical notes on some online reading.

Ctrl + and Ctrl –

Zoom in and zoom out, and I don’t mean in your remote classes. Control-plus (+) and control-minus (-) keys will enlarge or shrink your page. Whether you need to see some more detail on a picture, or the reading documents your teacher uploaded that are way too large, then control plus and minus will be your best friend.

Ctrl-B and Ctrl-I

You don’t always need to bold or italicize things but when you do, it is a lot easier to highlight and hit control-B or control-I to do it. You can also use control-U to underline, but let’s be real, who needs to underline things anyway?

Ctrl-shift +

You can also use control-shift-plus (+) or minus (-) on highlighted text to increase the font size. Make sure to hold shift too because control plus by itself will enlarge your whole page, and minus will shrink it. This can be helpful in quick-fix formatting.

Ctrl-shift-V

Control-shift-V or control backslash (ctrl-\) will clear text formatting. This is one I always have trouble with because in some programs it’s hard to find the clear formatting button in the toolbar. If you are copy and pasting things without this function it will keep the formatting, text, size, color, etc., of the original source. Hitting clear formatting will make it easier to fix the text to whatever your document settings are.

There is a myriad of other keyboard shortcuts you can use, and they differ from computer to computer. I hope these ones will save you time, energy, and frustration when it comes to your different projects, papers, and assignments. Best of luck!