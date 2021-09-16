Kick off the new semester at BYU-I’s First Friday event

BYU-Idaho is hosting its First Friday event tomorrow, Sept. 17, from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Tickets are available via presale online for $6 or at the door for $7.

Different games and activities will be set up throughout campus. Some of the fun activities include: go-karts and country dance in the Eilza R. Snow Center’s parking lot, escape rooms and laser tag in the John W. Hart Building, Quidditch and giant boxing in the I-Center courts, and a live DJ on the BYU-Idaho Stadium Field. Various food trucks will be available on the street next to the BYU-Idaho Stadium.

The night will end with a chalk fight in the Snow parking lot from 11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Students will be required to wear masks for any indoor activities.

Bailey Blacker, a senior studying child development, will be attending with her roommates.

“It’s fun to have First Friday back, especially for my last semester,” Blacker said. “There’s always fun activities and a chance to meet new people. All of my roommates are excited to have a good time after a stressful first week.”

Whether you’re coming on your own to meet new friends, making it a roommate outing or a fun date night, First Friday is the place to be tomorrow night.

Purchase tickets online here or at the door.