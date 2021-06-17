Kiwi Loco celebrates 10 years of business in Rexburg

Kiwi Loco, the well-known frozen yogurt shop, is celebrating ten years of business. Kiwi Loco invites everyone to join in for their anniversary party at their location on Second Street. The party will run from 11 a.m. to midnight this Saturday, June 19.

“We do an anniversary party every year,” said Bret Burch, Kiwi Loco manager. “We obviously didn’t get to do one last year, and then this year is our ten year, so we’re trying to go a little bit crazy with it. We’re going to have food, floats, free activities, a rock wall, mechanical bull, face painting and live music.”

Along with plenty of activities, all frozen yogurt cups, up to 24 oz, will be $4.

Three local bands, Furious George, TheoVega and The Menagerie, will be performing live music from 7-10 p.m.

“These bands typically lean more towards heavy metal, but for this concert, they will be playing a lot more covers with their own twist, so a lot more rock,” said Benjamin Peterson, a Kiwi Loco employee.

Kiwi Loco employees are getting excited to work this Saturday.

“It’s a fun day to work,” Peterson exclaimed. “It doesn’t feel like working. We’re gonna have some workers doing face painting, balloon animals, rock walls, they’re doing all the little things, so it’s actually like a really cool, really fun day to work.”

Most of all, the people at Kiwi Loco are excited to share this celebration with Rexburg and express their gratitude for the past ten years of business.



“We’re just super grateful for the awesome ten years that we’ve had,” Burch said. “So we’ve really put a lot of work into making this party as fun and as awesome as possible. I really think everyone that comes is gonna have a good time. There’s a lot to do and it will be a really fun day.”

Anyone interested in coming to join the fun can get more info by visiting Kiwi Loco’s website, or their Facebook.