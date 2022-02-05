LaBelle Lake breaks records

The LaBelle Lake Ice Palace is a family-owned winter wonderland in Rigby, Idaho.

Opened in Jan. 2018 by LaBelle Lake Resort owners Jim and Shannon Youngstrom, the ice palace offers activities and entertainment for all ages.

“We own and operate a local wedding/retreat venue. The summers are super busy, but the winters are not,” Shannon Youngstrom said. “Our roots are in the Scandinavian countries, where there are 6-month long winters. We wanted to bring some of that heritage to Idaho.”

When the guests enter the property, they are met with a multitude of activities they can participate in. They are able to go on horse-drawn sleigh rides, sled or enjoy one of the many food trucks the property has to offer.

The ice palace itself is created from scratch, and the head ice engineers are Britton, Brigham and Garen Youngstrom.

“Britton has been a crucial part of helping develop the sprinkler system and design of the Ice Palace,” states the LaBelle Lake Ice Palace website.

On Saturday, Jan. 15th, the ice palace had a special guest appearance. The Grinch visited for a few hours and helped break their record for attendance. Around 3000 people joined them in the winter fun.

1 of 8

Guests travelled from multiple states to be at the palace and see the Grinch, Olaf, Elsa, fire shows and other winter activities they had to offer.

“I feel like with how cold it is, it’s hard to go out and embrace it,” said Josie. “But I feel like going out helps combat the winter blues, like seasonal depression. I am glad that there is a place like the ice palace to go that does embrace the cold but also helps you enjoy it.”

More information about pricing and hours of operation can be found on the LaBelle Lake Ice Palace website.