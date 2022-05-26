Home Campus LDSPMA opens new chapter at BYU-I
LDSPMA opens new chapter at BYU-I

By Krysyan Edler
Club President of LDSPMA at BYU-Idaho (left) standing next to Brian Howard, their faculty advisor (right). Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

Latter-day Saints in Publishing, Media and Arts became the newest academic society at BYU-Idaho after holding their first meeting on Thursday, May 19, in the Jacob Spori Building.

The society will work to connect students with professionals and opportunities in the publishing, media and arts industries.

“We’re primarily an organization to help people who are creatives to network together, to help each other (and) to share light through creative works,” said Brian Howard, the society’s faculty adviser.

Mission statement of the LDSPMA.
Mission statement of the LDSPMA. Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

According to the organization’s website, LDSPMA empowers Latter-day Saints to be a light in the publishing, media and art fields through their mentorship programs, podcast and annual conference.

Last fall, Audrey Jackman, the society president and a senior studying illustration, attended the organization’s annual conference. There, she learned BYU had a chapter of LDSPMA, so she volunteered to create one at BYU-I.

“There’s a lot of really creative and talented people (here), and I think that when people come together in faith to create something — whether that be visual arts, media arts — relying on God makes it better than we could do it ever by ourselves,” Jackman said.

Through the conference, Jackman met someone that helped her get an internship with Eschler Editing, which transitioned into her dream job of working in their cover design marketing team. She hopes students take advantage of the opportunity to connect with professionals in their desired line of work.

“They should join this chapter as a way to network, a way to learn insider advice from industry professionals and as a way to increase their faith,” Jackman said.

Spori building where the LDSPMA meets.
Spori building where the LDSPMA meets. Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

Society membership is free and is not limited to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have not yet finalized the date of their next meeting, but they plan on participating in some of the LDSPMA’s workshops during their upcoming meetings as well as attending the conference later this year.

Krysyan Edler
