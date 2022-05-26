Learn to kayak in chlorine

Want to learn how to kayak in calm waters? Check out the kayaking lessons in the pool at the John W. Hart Physical Education Building every Friday from 7-9 p.m.

All equipment needed to participate is available for use at the pool, and instructors are ready to teach.

“The main thing we teach is how to roll a kayak,” said Will Hutchinson, an instructor and sophomore studying therapeutic recreation.

Rolling a kayak is the act of using body motion or the paddle to right a kayak if it capsizes. It is a self-rescue technique that is efficient and saves energy when recovering, especially in rougher waters.

Anyone is welcome to come, from experienced kayakers looking to practice to people who have never gotten into a kayak before.

“Show up and bring your friends,” said Whitney Raymond, a junior studying recreation management. “It is a lot of fun to see people splashing around with their friends, and even if you think you’re going to suck at it, come try. The joy of it is trying something you never thought you would try in your life, but we are in an atmosphere where BYU-I makes it available to you.”

More information can be found on the BYU-Idaho events page.