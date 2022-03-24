Let the madness begin… again

The BYU-Idaho activities office puts on a 5v5 tournament for students. The tournament will be held on March 26, 29 and 30.

In line with the NCAA March Madness tournament, the activities office wanted to put on a tournament of their own.

“We came up with the idea so that those attending BYU-Idaho might have their own chance to play some basketball and win during the March Madness craze that takes over many during the late winter/early spring,” said Dylan Gray, a freshman studying business management.

The tournament will be single elimination with only one competitive player allowed on each team.

The men will compete in the men’s bracket while the women will compete in the women’s bracket.

Teams in the tournament have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes.

“Winners and participants will gain prizes, some may win socks (and) some may win shirts,” said Oscar Morales, a senior studying agricultural economics.

Students can sign up under campus rec on the BYU-I website.