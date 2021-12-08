Looking back at the Communication Department Senior Showcase

The BYU-Idaho Communication Department Senior Showcase boasted projects ranging from self-made businesses, personally composed songs, visual media including photography, video and much more.

Students of all emphases in the Communication Department completed senior projects requiring 50 hours of work or more, demonstrating the skills and knowledge acquired through the communication major.

Each project reflected the passion, hard work, and for many, the future of each senior. Tables were lined with visual media, prize raffles and informational videos, all advertising the hard work of each student.

All in attendance had the chance to visit with the seniors, take part in interactive presentations, and learn about the communication major and the opportunities it holds.

“My project took me well over 50 hours, and I really hope it helps out the students here,” said Ben Sedgwick, who chose to build social media sites for the Tutoring Center on campus as his project. Sedgwick explained how he has enjoyed studying communication, and that he hopes to continue on to law school soon after graduation.

The BYU-Idaho Center was filled on both the first and second floors with presentation tables, anxious seniors and curious students and staff among other attendees.

“This is definitely something you will want to attend,” said Delaina Scholes, the Communication Department office assistant, speaking to her Intro to Communication class. “The seniors have worked hard on their creative projects, and one day, all of you students studying communication will have to do the same as you prepare for your own graduation.”

The senior showcase will continue to be held in future semesters as seniors close their final semester and prepare for graduation.