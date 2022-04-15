Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

REXBURG — Lori Vallow Daybell was booked into Madison County Jail around 1 a.m. on April 14, after spending 10 months in an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare facility.

On Monday, April 11, District Judge Steven Boyce issued an order stating that Daybell is now competent to proceed with a trial.

“The court orders that the defendant be brought before this court to be arraigned,” Boyce stated in the order. “Further, the order staying the case is hereby lifted. Defendant is to be transferred from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and remanded to the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff to be transported and brought before this court.”

On Tuesday, April 19, Daybell will be arraigned and appear publicly in court for the first time since June 2021. Daybell will be asked to plead guilty or not guilty for the following:

— First-degree murder in the death of Tylee Ryan.

— First-degree murder in the death of JJ Vallow.

— First-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, the first wife of her current husband, Chad Daybell.

— Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of Tylee Ryan.

— Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of JJ Vallow.

— Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

— Grand theft related to Social Security survivor benefits of over $1,000 allocated for the care of minors Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow that were appropriated after the children were missing and ultimately found deceased.

The arraignment is scheduled to be at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public if seats are available.