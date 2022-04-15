Home News Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent
NewsProjects

Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

By Julia Brunette
0
78

REXBURG — Lori Vallow Daybell was booked into Madison County Jail around 1 a.m. on April 14, after spending 10 months in an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare facility.

On Monday, April 11, District Judge Steven Boyce issued an order stating that Daybell is now competent to proceed with a trial.

“The court orders that the defendant be brought before this court to be arraigned,” Boyce stated in the order. “Further, the order staying the case is hereby lifted. Defendant is to be transferred from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and remanded to the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff to be transported and brought before this court.”

On Tuesday, April 19, Daybell will be arraigned and appear publicly in court for the first time since June 2021. Daybell will be asked to plead guilty or not guilty for the following:

— First-degree murder in the death of Tylee Ryan.

— First-degree murder in the death of JJ Vallow.

— First-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, the first wife of her current husband, Chad Daybell.

— Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of Tylee Ryan.

— Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of JJ Vallow.

— Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

— Grand theft related to Social Security survivor benefits of over $1,000 allocated for the care of minors Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow that were appropriated after the children were missing and ultimately found deceased.

The arraignment is scheduled to be at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public if seats are available.

Previous articleNew hard-style karate dojo in town
Next articleLori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent
Julia Brunette
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

Julia Brunette - 0
What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
Read more
News

Sunday afternoon session: Covenants and conversion

Grady Ellsworth - 0
To close general conference, leaders of the Church gave messages focusing on maximizing gospel living and staying on the covenant path.
Read more
News

Opinion: ‘Dear Bishop, general conference was boring…’

Kayla Nicholls - 0
A rundown of all the definitely-not-boring messages in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd annual general conference.
Read more

Most Popular

Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

News Julia Brunette - 0
What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
Read more

Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

News Julia Brunette - 0
What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
Read more

New hard-style karate dojo in town

Uncategorized Damian Earl - 0
Learn a form of ancient self-defense in St. Anthony, Idaho.
Read more

4 podcasts that BYU-I students can benefit from

Campus Scroll - 0
Traveling, sports, college life and the spiritual self — Four students have taken initiative to share their insights about them with you.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
    Read more

    Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
    Read more

    New hard-style karate dojo in town

    Uncategorized Damian Earl - 0
    Learn a form of ancient self-defense in St. Anthony, Idaho.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
    Read more

    Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
    Read more

    New hard-style karate dojo in town

    Uncategorized Damian Earl - 0
    Learn a form of ancient self-defense in St. Anthony, Idaho.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv